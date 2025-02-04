Evaluating the Giants’ top 3 free agent quarterback options

Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

The New York Giants will need to find a new quarterback this offseason, whether it is through the draft or the free agent market. After finishing this past season with one of the worst offensive seasons in the history of the franchise, the No. 1 priority will be addressing the quarterback position.

They currently have the third pick in the draft, which means that it is not a guarantee that New York will have the luxury of being able to select a top quarterback prospect of their choosing. Therefore, they need to survey the free agent market with the possibility that their quarterback for 2025 will come there. Three free-agent quarterbacks stand out as top options.

Evaluating the Giants’ top three free agent quarterback options

Jameis Winston

Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Jameis Winston revived his NFL career after showcasing some solid quarterback skills while taking over for the injured Deshaun Watson with the Cleveland Browns this past season. He threw for 2,121 passing yards, 13 touchdowns, and a 61.1% completion rate, though the Browns went just 2-5 in his seven starts.

The main stipulation that comes with his game is his aggressiveness, which can perhaps be too much at times. He threw 12 interceptions with the Browns last season and led the league in interceptions with 30 back in 2019 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

However, despite the volatility, he could provide some energy and explosiveness to the Giants’ offense. The Giants were not a good big-play team last season, and while Winston has some bad habits, he could enhance their offense with some of their playmaking weapons such as Malik Nabers.

Winston discussed the possibility of signing with the Giants during Super Bowl Media Week, saying he would “absolutely” be interested in joining New York, per Ryan Novozinsky of NJ.com.

Justin Fields

Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Justin Fields has a much different style of play than Winston, as he specializes in making plays using his legs out of the pocket. He started in six games for the Pittsburgh Steelers this season and threw 1,106 passing yards, five touchdowns, and a career-best 65.8% completion rate. The Steelers went 4-2 in his starts.

After a few up-and-down seasons with the Chicago Bears, Fields established himself as a strong dual-threat quarterback. He limited turnovers tremendously in 2024 with just one interception thrown, and he recorded 289 yards and an additional five touchdowns on the ground.

Bringing him in would give the Giants a young dual-threat quarterback with the potential to make big plays both in and out of the pocket. New York would also be able to expand its playbook with Fields and get creative on offense, which could result in more effective ways to score for them.

Sam Darnold

Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Sam Darnold turned his career around with the Minnesota Vikings this past season after struggling to find a home the previous several seasons. With the Vikings, he recorded career-highs across the board, including passing yards (4,319), touchdowns (35), and completion percentage (66.2%).

He led the Vikings to a 14-3 record and a playoff berth in the NFC, though they were handily defeated by the Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card round. Regardless, Darnold is expected to be one of the top free agents on the market this offseason, and unlike the previous two quarterbacks discussed, he will likely come with a big financial commitment.

A good comparison for the type of contract he will likely receive would be the three-year, $100 million contract Baker Mayfield received from the Buccaneers last offseason after a resurgence in 2023. Darnold is likely to receive something similar this offseason, though he may be too risky of a commitment for New York to take.

While Darnold was great this past season, his previous history of inconsistent play could put the Giants at risk of being in another Daniel Jones situation, where they committed to an inconsistent quarterback long-term after one good season.