Do the Giants have the perfect general manager candidate in house?

Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The New York Giants’ 2024-25 season has not gone as expected. The G-Men are 2-10 and were the first team in the NFL officially eliminated from playoff contention. With the season spiraling out of control, there is growing speculation that co-owner and team president John Mara could make significant changes to the organization, cleaning house and firing those currently in command.

However, a complete house cleaning might not be necessary. If the Giants do decide to fire general manager Joe Schoen, they could promote one exciting in-house candidate to take over his position.

Brandon Brown is an intriguing GM candidate

Giants assistant general manager Brandon Brown has become a hot name in league circles as a top candidate to become a general manager. Brown has been with New York since 2022 and is the top associate of general manager Joe Schoen. The Giants’ official team website explains that Brown was “instrumental” in the team’s “2022 roster renovation” that resulted in the franchise’s first playoff berth since 2016.

Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Brown previously spent five seasons in the Philadelphia Eagles’ front office before joining Schoen and the Giants. He had received credit for helping the Eagles construct one of the best rosters in the entire league as he was the team’s director of player personnel in 2021.

With a background in scouting, Brown is believed to have quite an eye for talent. That ability could help the Giants identify talented prospects both at the collegiate level and in the NFL which would hopefully help improve their ability to construct their roster if he were to be promoted as the next general manager. However, the Giants might not be keen on keeping anyone from this current regime, considering the state of the team’s roster.

The Giants might want to clean house completely

Despite the impressive resume that Brown has put together in recent years, the Giants might opt to clean house anyway. This current Schoen-led regime inherited an absolute mess and seemed to make the most of it in 2022. But things have taken a severe turn for the worse over the last two years with a 6-11 finish in 2023 and a 2-10 start in 2024.

While the team’s official website credits Brown for playing an instrumental role in the “2022 roster renovation,” that same renovation would arguably be the reason why Schoen and company get fired. The Giants’ roster was bad entering the 2022 season. It appeared noticeably improved during the campaign, however, as the G-Men went 9-7-1 following a 4-13 finish the season prior.

But since then, the Giants’ roster has devolved into arguably the worst in the NFL. The Giants might want to rid the organization of anyone who was involved in the roster’s reconstruction and devolution into the bottom of the league.

Mara issued a vote of confidence for his general manager and head coach earlier this season, saying he did not anticipate any firings at the end of the season. But that was prior to the recent collapse that the team has endured since the middle of October. Now there is a growing belief that, not only will head coach Brian Daboll be fired, but so could Schoen and his front office staff.

Things are a mess in the Big Apple. Continuing with more of the same might not be the best course of action. Mara is tired of overturning his team’s front office and coaching staff so frequently. However, another house cleaning might be inevitable. But Brown will undoubtedly get the first look at the general manager job if it opens up this offseason and he will be a strong candidate for Mara and company to consider hiring.