Could the Giants trade their star $40M linebacker this offseason?

Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

The New York Giants could see one of their star defenders depart this offseason. LB Bobby Okereke had a down year in 2024 which could prompt the G-Men to think twice about his future with the organization.

Giants reportedly not high on LB Bobby Okereke

Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

According to Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, there are “rumblings” that the Giants are not high on Okereke and that some inside the organization might not be too fond of the veteran linebacker:

“There have been rumblings this offseason, from January through the NFL Combine, that some members of the Giants’ brass do not have a high opinion of linebacker and captain Bobby Okereke’s value to the roster entering the 2025 NFL season,” Leonard reported. “…It’s not clear whether this will lead to a release, a trade or a tough conversation about how to proceed differently in-house.”

If the Giants’ rumored disdain toward Okereke does lead to his trade/release, the potential salary cap relief is not that great. Releasing Okereke saves only $4 million against the cap while trading him saves only $3.5 million, per Spotrac.

Okereke signed a four-year, $40 million contract with the Giants as a free agent in 2023. Across two seasons with the Giants, Okereke has totaled 242 combined tackles and 17 tackles for loss in 29 games.