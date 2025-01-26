Could the Giants trade for Rams’ former All-Pro wide receiver this offseason?

Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

The New York Giants are expected to be aggressive adding talent to their offense this offseason. ESPN’s Jordan Raanan recently stated that he expects the Giants to make a move to add a “significant weapon” through either free agency or via trade this offseason. One former All-Pro wide receiver on the trade block could be that splash addition.

Could the Giants trade for Cooper Kupp this offseason?

Los Angeles Rams WR Cooper Kupp had his name floated around in trade discussions during the 2024 season. Rumors indicated that the Rams were open to the idea of trading Kupp at the deadline for the right price. They opted to hold onto him instead, however, and the veteran playmaker helped spark a run to the NFC Divisional Round of the playoffs.

Credit: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Rams general manager Les Snead met with the media on Friday and indicated a willingness to trade Kupp this offseason. If the former first-team All-Pro wideout is on the trade block, the Giants could make a move to trade for him.

Kupp, 31, is not the same caliber of player that he was back in 2021 when he won Offensive Player of the Year, however, he is still a productive and effective playmaker who could be a major upgrade for the Giants’ offense. In 2024, he totaled 67 receptions for 710 yards and six touchdowns across 12 games.

Injuries have played a significant factor in Kupp’s decline in recent seasons, though, making him a risky trade target. Kupp hasn’t played a full 17-game season since 2021, appearing in only nine games in 2022, 12 in 2023, and 12 in 2024. The team trading for Kupp should understand that he likely won’t be available for the entirety of the season. But when he is on the field, Kupp is as reliable as wide receivers get.

He’s an elite route runner and separator whose ability to get open over the middle of the field could open things up for Giants No. 1 wide receiver Malik Nabers on the outside. A Nabers-Kupp one-two punch would be a tantalizing duo for defenses to game plan against.