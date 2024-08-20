Could the Giants trade for a former top-10 pick to upgrade cornerback?

Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants and Carolina Panthers worked out a blockbuster trade earlier this offseason, sending star pass-rusher Brian Burns to the Big Apple. Perhaps the two parties could get together once again to find a new home for the Panthers’ former top-10 pick Jaycee Horn.

Could the Giants target CB Jaycee Horn via trade?

Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The 24-year-old cornerback has struggled to live up to expectations through the first three seasons of his career as injuries have held Horn back from reaching his potential. He’s played in just 22 games over the past three seasons, missing 29 games due to injuries.

Horn’s extensive injury history might be enough to keep the Giants away from making a potential trade. But his talent entering the NFL was undeniable. Horn went No. 8 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft after an incredible collegiate career at South Carolina.

He missed the majority of his rookie season due to an injury, but Horn’s best and healthiest season came in 2022 when he totaled 53 combined tackles, two tackles for loss, seven pass defenses, and three interceptions in 13 games. But unfortunately, the injury bug bit once again in 2023.

Entering a pivotal fourth season, Horn will be seeking a second contract next offseason. Even if he plays well this season, the Panthers might be hesitant to pay Horn as they are currently rebuilding their roster and have not seen a healthy and polished version of Horn yet over the last four years. Thus, they could look to cut their losses and recoup whatever value is left of Horn this summer.

The Giants, meanwhile, are also rebuilding their roster, but may look to buy low on a former top talent who is still young and has room to grow. During the 2021 pre-draft process, Horn was described as a player with a “tantalizing combination of size and length” by Lance Zierlein of NFL.com.

Horn’s playing style is similar to that of the team’s current primary cornerback Deonte Banks. They share a similar frame and are both incredible athletes. Horn would likely be a seamless fit in the new defensive coordinator’s defensive scheme thanks to his similar playing style and athletic profile to Banks.

The Giants like to take chances on high-upside, under-developed talents

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

If the Giants want to take a chance on a talented, but underdeveloped player, Horn could be an intriguing high-upside option. He has yet to prove that he can stay healthy, but Horn has legitimate NFL talent — evidenced by his impressive 2021 season.

There could be something to unlock with Horn, just like there was in Isaiah Simmons when Schoen traded a seventh-round pick for the Arizona Cardinals’ former first-round draft pick last offseason. Simmons has since become a core piece of Big Blue’s defense and signed an extension in the offseason. Maybe Schoen will see a similar upside in Horn and be willing to part with a late-round draft pick to bring in the Panthers’ former first-round pick.