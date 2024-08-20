Giants: 3 players on the roster bubble head of cuts

Credit: Lucas Boland-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants are approaching roster cuts in the coming days, and the front office will undoubtedly be evaluating players from other teams who could bolster their roster.

Every year, the Giants address weaknesses through the waiver wire, but they need to clear roster spots to do so. General manager Joe Schoen mentioned on Tuesday that he would likely open up a few spots, possibly holding 51 men before waiver claims, allowing the team to fill those positions without any issues.

Let’s take a look at a few players who are on the roster bubble and could be on their way out if they don’t secure a spot on the practice squad.

Three Giants on the Roster Bubble Ahead of Cuts

1. LB Darrian Beavers

When the Giants drafted former Cincinnati linebacker Darrian Beavers in 2022, he suffered an ACL tear during a practice at MetLife Stadium.

The 25-year-old has spent the last three years on the Giants’ practice squad and has participated in 76 defensive snaps this preseason. While he looked solid against the Detroit Lions, his performance against the Houston Texans in Week 2 was disappointing. Beavers recorded two tackles but missed three, allowing 25 yards in coverage.

At this point, the Giants might be able to find a linebacker with more upside via the waiver wire, but Beavers could still have a chance given the injuries that have plagued the team’s linebacker group recently.

With Micah McFadden leaving the last game with a groin injury, though hopeful for a Week 1 return against the Minnesota Vikings, and Dyontae Johnson currently in a walking boot, along with Matthew Adams also dealing with a groin injury, the team is thin at the position. This could provide Beavers an opportunity to earn a roster spot.

2. CB Tre Herndon

The Giants recently signed veteran defensive back Tre Herndon, formerly of the Jacksonville Jaguars. He has appeared in both preseason games for the Giants but has struggled significantly, allowing 59 yards and missing 20% of his tackle attempts.

The 28-year-old, a former undrafted free agent out of Vanderbilt in 2018, has plenty of NFL experience, including playing both slot corner and on the boundary. However, Herndon has been underwhelming for most of his career, allowing two or more touchdowns in each of his last five seasons.

Given the current state of the Giants’ secondary, Herndon might make the team due to the lack of depth. However, if teams with stronger cornerback groups release talent, the Giants may opt to replace Herndon, especially since his contract has no guaranteed money. This would allow the Giants to cut him and bring in another player without financial repercussions.

3. Bryce Ford-Wheaton

Once a fan favorite, Bryce Ford-Wheaton has struggled with injuries that have significantly set him back. Despite being drafted in 2023, Wheaton has yet to take a preseason snap, placing him on the back end of the roster.

The Giants have a relatively deep wide receiver room, and it is expected that Isaiah McKenzie might claim the last spot due to his kick return abilities. Additionally, Allen Robinson has shown some promising moments, and the team could benefit from his experience at what is otherwise a relatively young position.