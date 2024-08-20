Giants’ starting linbacker avoids major injury, eyeing Week 1 return

Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants lost two linebackers in Week 2 of the preseason against the Houston Texans this past Saturday. Micah McFadden suffered a groin injury that left him on the ground, requiring a cart to carry him off the field.

Giants Fending of McFadden’s Injury

Anytime a cart is involved, long-term injuries are certainly a concern. However, the Giants have gotten a bit lucky this time, with Tyrone Tracy needing similar treatment but ultimately only sustaining a mild low ankle sprain. Unfortunately, McFadden’s injury is more serious, but there’s hope he can return for Week 1 against the Minnesota Vikings.

According to Jordan Raanan of ESPN, McFadden is still expected to miss time, but three weeks is much better than several months, which the involvement of a cart can sometimes suggest.

McFadden’s 2023 Performance and Potential

The Giants’ third-year linebacker played 736 snaps last season alongside starter Bobby Okereke. He recorded 14 pressures, 71 tackles, a 20.7% missed tackle rate, and allowed 298 yards in coverage, along with two touchdowns. Despite his inconsistencies, McFadden managed an interception and three pass breakups, showing flashes of quality. He had a few elite games in run defense but was otherwise volatile, indicating a need to clean up that part of his game.

McFadden’s Unique Skill Set

McFadden is a north-south linebacker, meaning he excels at exploding through the line of scrimmage and making plays in the offensive backfield by exploiting gaps.

The Giants don’t have another player on the roster who can replace his specific skill set, so they desperately need him healthy for the long haul. While Okereke can help offset his loss to some degree, having them both on the field together is the ideal situation.

Bobby Okereke’s Impact

Okereke is entering his second season with the Giants, coming off one of the best linebacker performances the team has seen in a decade. He recorded 105 tackles, 56 stops, and allowed 301 yards in coverage, including two touchdowns, two interceptions, and five pass breakups. He was tremendous and one of the defense’s best tacklers.

The Giants are hoping McFadden and Okereke can form a dynamic duo for years to come, but maintaining their health will be a top priority.