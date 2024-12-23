Could the Giants strike a deal with the Jets to add a premier wide receiver talent?

Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

The New York Giants need to find ways to upgrade their league-worst offense this upcoming offseason. Outside of rookies Malik Nabers and Tyrone Tracy Jr., there aren’t many playmakers to write home about in Big Blue’s offensive lineup. Targeting some talent on that side of the ball will be a priority this offseason.

Across MetLife Stadium are the New York Jets who find themselves in a similar, yet different situation. The Jets need to revamp their offense this offseason, too. However, they need to decide whether or not standout wide receiver Garrett Wilson will still be part of their plans after their roster reconstruction takes place.

Could the Jets trade WR Garrett Wilson?

Speculation is growing around Wilson as his clear discontent with the Jets has grown in the public eye. The Jets’ offense has shifted its focus on veteran wideout DaVante Adams, having him lead as the No. 1 receiver and being given the bulk of the targets in recent weeks. This shift has left Wilson vocally frustrated as he pleaded in the media that he would “love to be involved” with the game plan. His vocal frustration has led fans and analysts to believe Wilson could request a trade in the upcoming offseason.

Could the Giants make a move to acquire Wilson?

With Wilson potentially ready for a change of scenery, the Giants might not be able to provide much of one, being that the two teams share a stadium. However, they could offer him a new role in their soon-to-be-rebuilt offense.

Wilson is one of the NFL’s brightest young stars at the wide receiver position. He’s on pace for his third consecutive 1,000-yard receiving season in as many years. The former 2022 top-10 draft pick is an elite route runner with a proficiency for making plays out of the slot.

Wilson and Malik Nabers could form an elite duo

The Giants already have themselves a premier No. 1 wideout with rookie first-round pick Malik Nabers. However, outside of Nabers, there isn’t a whole lot of receiving talent in the lineup. Adding Wilson could give Big Blue an elite receiving duo.

Many of the top offenses in the NFL feature a one-two punch from the wide receiver position. The Cincinnati Bengals arguably do this best, featuring two 1,000-yard receivers in Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. Of course, having a superstar quarterback like Joe Burrow under center helps maximize the talent of those playmakers.

The Giants are in line to draft a top quarterback prospect with a top-five pick in April. Adding Wilson would make the Giants a far more quarterback-friendly environment and give their offense a sky-high ceiling. However, they need to ensure that they add the right quarterback to maximize the talents of both Wilson and Nabers, or they risk wasting that said talent on another losing season.

Wilson would give the Giants a dynamic receiving duo and a potentially elite offensive lineup. However, he won’t come cheap. At 24 years old, Wilson is already established as a great player but is still ascending. The Jets won’t give him up for just nothing. But if the Giants are serious about giving their next quarterback the tools to success, then a trade to pair Wilson with Nabers is one they should explore.