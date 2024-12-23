Giants set franchise record losing streak with loss against Falcons

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

This New York Giants team will go down in the history books — for all the wrong reasons. The franchise’s 100th season has been anything but celebratory. With their latest loss against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 16, New York once again set a new record that highlights just how poor the quality of this year’s team has been.

The Giants are on a historic losing streak

The Giants’ loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday was their 10th loss in a row. This 10-game losing streak is the longest ever recorded in franchise history. Their previous longest streak was nine consecutive losses (1976 and 2019).

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

New York’s last win of this season came in Week 5 against the Seattle Seahawks. That was all the way back on October 6th. The Giants have gone well over two months without winning a game. The New York Mets and New York Yankees have both won games more recently than the Giants, and the MLB season ended on October 30th.

At 2-13, the G-Men are in the driver’s seat for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. With two games left on the schedule (hosting the Indianapolis Colts and away against the Philadelphia Eagles), it’s hard to see this streak coming to an end this season. In all likelihood, Big Blue will lose out and turn its attention to the 2025-26 season.

The results of this season won’t sit well with ownership. Co-owner and team president John Mara vowed to be patient with his current regime and told the media that he does not anticipate any end-of-season firings back in October. However, that was before this losing streak got stretched so far out of hand. Now Mara and company have some decisions to make — and a 2-13 record to help inform those decisions.