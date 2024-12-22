Giants: Good news and bad news from 34-7 loss to the Falcons

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The New York Giants’ losing streak was extended to 10 games on Sunday afternoon as they lost on the road to the Atlanta Falcons. This now is the longest losing streak in franchise history. Rookie quarterback Michael Penix Jr. picked up the win in the first start of his career, leading the Falcons to a 34–7 victory and keeping them in the hunt for the playoffs.

Malik Nabers is historic

Despite the Giants’ failure to compete this season, rookie first-round pick Malik Nabers has had a wildly successful year. He racked up a team-leading seven receptions for 68 yards on 14 targets today. He now has 97 receptions on the season, breaking the New York Giants’ franchise record for receptions by a rookie (previously held by Odell Beckham Jr. (91)). With two games left to play, Nabers has a legitimate chance to set the single-season record for receptions by a rookie (105 receptions by Puka Nacua in 2023).

The Giants’ league-worst offense continues to struggle

The Giants’ offense is the worst in the NFL. They have had problems all season long, struggling to score in the red zone, turning the ball over, and scoring less points than anyone else. They entered the game averaging just 14.9 points per game (league-worst), but that average is set to go down after they scored only seven points in this loss to Atlanta.

Drew Lock’s turnovers were too much to overcome

New York rolled with Drew Lock under center this week as he returned from an injury that kept him sidelined the week prior. Lock had a tough go about it today, throwing for 210 yards on 22/39 passing with one touchdown and two interceptions (that were both returned for touchdowns by Atlanta). He also lost one fumble in the contest.

Big Blue had no answers for Big Bijan

Falcons RB Bijan Robinson is a superstar at his position. He exhibited his immense talent against the Giants, rushing for 94 yards and two touchdowns against New York’s lowly defensive unit. He also added two receptions for nine yards, giving him 103 yards from scrimmage in the game.

The Giants are barreling toward the top pick in the draft

With this loss, the Giants continue to fix themselves in position for one of the top two draft picks in April’s 2025 NFL Draft. If the Las Vegas Raiders happen to win one down the stretch, and the Giants continue to lose out, they could be picking first overall.

Looking ahead to next week’s matchup with the Colts

This long season is nearly over for the New York Giants. Just two games remain on the schedule. Next week they’ll face the Indianapolis Colts, who beat the Tennessee Titans today with a 38–30 final score. The Giants will once again be underdogs against the Colts who are 7-8. This will be Big Blue’s final home game of the season as they are in danger of being the first team in NFL history to go 0-9 at home in a single season.