Giants could steal Chiefs’ beloved team leader in free agency to fix major defensive weakness

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The New York Giants will aim to add talent to the back end of their defense this offseason. Throughout this disappointing 2024 campaign, New York’s secondary has been a highlighted weakness. One “mid-level” free agent safety could be the perfect signing to add leadership and quality talent to the defensive backfield.

The Giants need a leader in their secondary

Entering the 2023-24 season, the Giants’ starting defensive lineup featured inexperienced defensive backs at crucial positions. Second-year cornerback Deonte Banks was the primary cover man with third-year CB Cor’Dale Flott Opposite him. A pair of rookies were starting with Andru Phillips manning the slot and Tyler Nubin at safety. Second-year starter Jason Pinnock filled in at the other safety position.

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It wasn’t until the Giants signed Adoree’ Jackson late in the summer that they had a veteran presence in that defensive backfield. New York has struggled to fill the void left behind by former star safety and team captain Xavier McKinney. Adding a defensive back with leadership qualities would be a wise move from the team’s front office in 2025.

The Giants could target Justin Reid in free agency

Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid is set to be a free agent this offseason. When looking for leadership qualities, teams will struggle to find a player with an edge over Reid in that regard. He is a leader in the Chiefs’ defense and one of the fanbase’s most beloved players.

Reid has been with Kansas City since 2022 after spending the first four seasons of his career with the Houston Texans. A two-time Super Bowl champion, Reid’s value as a leader is difficult to measure, but easy to ascertain.

Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

This season, Reid has totaled 77 combined tackles (third-most on the team), four tackles for loss, eight pass defenses, and one interception. He has come up with big plays in several of Kansas City’s postseason wins over the last few years, playing an essential role in a defense that has propelled its franchise to Lombardi Trophies.

Reid could be an affordable and solid option

According to Dan Duggan of The Athletic, Reid will be viewed as a “mid-level option” in free agency this offseason. “Veterans like Reid or [Justin] Simmons could be short-term options for less than $10 million per year,” he explained in a recent article.

After refusing to pay up for McKinney in the 2024 offseason, it’s hard to envision the Giants spending big money at safety in 2025. However, the position could still use an upgrade, and one that provides leadership would be a big plus. Reid fits the bill, making the Giants’ defense a better unit in both regards. He could be an intriguing target once free agency kicks off in March of 2025.