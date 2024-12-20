Giants could reunite with familiar face to fill key defensive weakness in free agency

Credit: Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

The New York Giants entered the season with a lack of depth on the defensive line that has only been further highlighted by injuries and inconsistent performances. Outside of premier defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence, the interior of the Giants’ defensive line is a crucial weakness. However, it is one that they could address in the offseason by reuniting with a familiar face in free agency.

Could the Giants reunite with B.J. Hill to fill their DT2 spot?

All the way back in 2018, the Giants drafted defensive tackle B.J. Hill in the third round. He had a successful 5.5-sack rookie season with Big Blue but was eventually traded away in the 2021 offseason. As a member of the Cincinnati Cincinnati Bengals, Hill has developed into a high-quality starting interior defender.

Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

From 2021 to 2023, Hill racked up at least 38 pressures per season with a career high 45 in 2022. He’s a solid run defender who adds pass-rushing upside to his skill set. This season he’s totaled three sacks and 43 combined tackles with six tackles for loss.

Hill would be a “Mid-Level” option to consider in free agency

Dan Duggan of The Athletic projects that Hill will be one of the mid-level options at defensive tackle for the Giants to consider targeting in free agency this offseason. His current deal is worth $10 million on average annually but that figure could marginally rise or fall, depending on his market demand.

The Giants desperately need to stabilize the defensive tackle position next to Lawrence in their lineup next season. Perhaps this reunion could fill that need.