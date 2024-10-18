Could the Giants sign a future Hall of Fame left tackle following Andrew Thomas injury?

Credit: Mike De Sisti / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

The New York Giants received crushing injury news this week as star left tackle Andrew Thomas underwent season-ending surgery on his foot. Now the Giants have a huge void to fill on their offensive line.

Head coach Brian Daboll told reporters that the team could “potentially” sign a veteran left tackle in free agency to help offset the loss of Thomas. One highly accomplished free-agent left tackle stands out as an intriguing option for the G-Men to pursue.

Could the Giants sign veteran LT David Bakhtiari?

Green Bay Packers legend David Bakhtiari is a free agent this season after an incredible 11-year run in Wisconsin. The three-time Pro Bowler and two-time first-team All-Pro will receive Hall of Fame consideration at the end of his career.

Despite not playing a snap yet this season, Bakhtiari’s career doesn’t seem ready to come to a close just yet. Back in June, it was reported that Bakhtiari still wants to play “another couple of years” in the NFL (h/t ESPN). However, despite his resume and his desire to continue playing, Bakhtiari went unsigned in free agency this offseason.

Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Bakhtiari is still a free agent six weeks through the regular season and stands out as the most accomplished free-agent offensive lineman available. The Giants could consider signing Bakhtiari and securing QB Daniel Jones’s blindside. However, they must also consider Bakhtiari’s injury history, which is the primary reason he has yet to sign a new deal.

In the past three seasons, Bakhtiari played in only 13 of a possible 51 regular-season games as he has dealt with numerous knee injuries. However, Bakhtiari told ESPN’s Adam Schefter in June that he is “really happy” with the progress from his latest surgery, indicating he is back in football shape.

If the Giants still feel like they can be competitive this season, they could be motivated to get a deal done with a free-agent left tackle. Bakhtiari is viewed by many analysts as one of the best pass-protecting left tackles in NFL history. If he is indeed fully healthy and eager to return to the field, the Giants could secure their blindside by signing Bakhtiari.