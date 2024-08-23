Could the Giants reunite with a former starter for tackle depth?

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants have rebuilt their offensive line this offseason after surrendering a league-worst 85 sacks last season. One of the reasons why the offensive line struggled so badly last season was an abundance of injuries constantly shifting the lineup. In the NFL, it’s essential to have depth on the offensive line to ensure the unit can sustain injuries without experiencing a significant drop-off in performance quality.

The Giants could aim to add more depth to the offensive line ahead of the regular season. One familiar face has emerged in free agency as a potential target for the Giants to consider.

Could the Giants reunite with Tyre Phillips to add offensive tackle depth?

Offensive tackle Tyre Phillips spent the last two seasons with the Giants, making 14 starts and appearing in 22 regular-season games. He also appeared in two postseason games for Big Blue during their 2022-23 playoff run. Phillips was on the G-Men’s roster for the majority of the 2023-24 season but underwent surgery on a torn quad that he suffered in Week 17.

According to NFL Insider Jordan Schultz, Phillips is “making significant progress toward a return” while recovering from the quad injury. “Several teams” have expressed interest in signing Phillips this summer, per Schultz.

Former #Giants OT Tyre Phillips has continued to recover from a Week 17 quad injury and has been making significant progress toward a return, per sources. Several teams have shown interest in Phillips, who has 27 career starts. pic.twitter.com/hjTeFfEAcz — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) August 23, 2024

The Giants could be one of those teams to consider adding Phillips as he is a familiar face with starting experience. Signing Phillips would give Big Blue some continuity in their depth up front. He’s turned in quality snaps for New York in the past, earning a 64.5 Pro Football Focus pass-blocking grade across 334 pass-blocking snaps in 2023 with only 21 pressures and two sacks surrendered.

New York’s depth on the offensive line is decent enough at present, however, it can’t hurt to explore the market and consider adding more depth — especially considering Phillips’ familiarity with the organization, its coaching staff, and its players.

At the very least, Phillips can be a quality swing tackle for the Giants or contribute on special teams in their field goal and punt-protection packages. As teams finalize their 53-man rosters in the coming weeks leading up to the regular season, Phillips will be a name to keep an eye on as a potential depth addition.