Could the Giants upgrade at cornerback with a trade for a former Browns 1st-round pick?

The New York Giants’ secondary has become a concern this summer as no true starter has emerged at the team’s CB2 position. Opposite Deonte Banks, the Giants have struggled to find a solid No. 2 starting cornerback on the boundary. General manager Joe Schoen might need to get creative in finding ways to add talent to the position before the start of the regular season.

The Giants currently have about $18 million in salary cap space after restructuring the contract of star left tackle Andrew Thomas. This added cap space should give them the flexibility to bring in some cornerback talent in the coming weeks.

At the end of the preseason, NFL teams need to trim their rosters down to 53 men. The Giants could look to pick up a cornerback on the waiver wire following cut day. However, such a move would be unlikely to yield a high-quality talent for the G-Men. Instead, Big Blue could aim to trade for a cornerback whose future with his current team is in question. Greg Newsome II of the Cleveland Browns could fit the bill and be an intriguing trade target.

Could the Browns entertain trading CB Greg Newsome II?

Newsome is a player who has had his name brought up in trade rumors in the past. The reasons being, the Browns have CB Denzel Ward on a big-money deal and CB Martin Emerson, a former third-rounder who had a strong 2023. This has led many to speculate that Newsome could be the odd man out.

However, the Browns did pick up the fifth-year option on Newsome’s contract earlier this offseason, which could indicate their plan is to keep him around long-term. Nevertheless, Newsome’s injury history and general lack of production over the last three seasons could incentivize Cleveland to make him available via trade.

The Browns placed Newsome on the non-football-injured list earlier this offseason. He has been sidelined with a hamstring injury for several weeks. As the Browns continue forward without Newsome in the lineup, they could view his recent absence as a reason to trade him.

Should the Giants attempt to trade for Newsome?

Newsome is still just 24 years old, entering the fourth season of his career as a former first-round pick back in 2021. While he maybe has not lived up to expectations as a former first-rounder, Newsome has still proven to be a quality No. 2 cornerback for the Browns.

Statistically, Newsome had the best season of his career in 2023. He surrendered a career-best 58.2% completion rate (39 receptions on 67 targets) when targeted in coverage for 455 yards and two touchdowns with a career-high two interceptions. Newsome’s high level of play earned him career highs with a 69.6 overall Pro Football Focus grade and a 74.6 PFF coverage grade.

Newsome has consistently been a solid cornerback in coverage, posting a coverage grade of 70.6 or higher in each of his three seasons and a career 61.3% completion rate in coverage.

Whether or not Newsome is a fit for the Giants depends on how they view his skill set. Newsome has inside/outside versatility, meaning, he plays as both an outside/boundary cornerback and as a nickel/slot cornerback.

In 2023, he spent the majority of his snaps as a nickel, aligning in the slot for 397 snaps compared to 276 snaps as a wide corner. The season prior, however, his split was far more balanced. He spent 378 snaps as a wide corner in 2022, compared to 374 snaps in the nickel. Newsome’s ability to play in the slot is a skill he has developed since his rookie campaign. In that first season back in 2021, Newsome spent just 102 snaps as a nickel compared to 517 as a wide corner.

The Giants could view Newsome as an outside cornerback who could play on the opposite side of Banks. He possesses a lanky, 6-foot-1, 192-pound frame that allows him to match up with wide receivers on the outside.

Another concern for Newsome, however, would be his health. Newsome has never played a full 17-game season and has missed at least two games due to injuries in each of the three seasons of his career so far. Plus, he is currently on the NFI list and it is unknown when he will make his return.

The Giants need cornerback help, though, and Newsome could be the most talented name available if the Browns are willing to include him in trade discussions. If the Giants could acquire Newsome for a future mid-round draft pick, he could be an exciting addition to a young secondary.