Could the Giants luck into Marvin Harrison Jr. in the 2024 NFL Draft?

The probability of four quarterbacks being the first four selections in the 2024 NFL draft is becoming increasingly higher. The Chicago Bears are essentially locked into Caleb Williams, the Washington Commanders will most likely take Jayden Daniels or Drake Maye, and the New England Patriots have an opportunity to reset their roster with a young quarterback on a rookie contract. In addition, the leftover quarterback will likely land with a team looking to trade up — potentially, the Minnesota Vikings or the New York Giants could make an aggressive move to support their future.

However, if the Giants are still committed to Daniel Jones, they could sit pretty at 6th overall and wait for the best playmaker available to fall on their laps. If four quarterbacks go off the board, that will leave the Los Angeles Chargers with an opportunity to take their top playmaker of choice.

Ultimately, many have Malik Nabers out of LSU as the top receiver in the draft class, which means the Giants could luck into Marvin Harrison Jr., a 21-year-old prospect who is expected to enter the NFL as an instant Pro Bowl-caliber player.

Harrison Jr. tallied 1,211 yards this past season and 14 touchdowns, dropping six passes for an 8.2% drop rate. He spent 19.4% of his snaps in the slot and 79.8% out wide. At 6’4″ and 205 pounds, Harrison Jr. has the ideal size and qualities to excel at the next level.

However, he participated in neither the NFL Combine nor his pro day, refusing to give analysts any reason to doubt his talent. He remains arguably the number one receiver in the draft class, and the Giants would be happy to include him in an offense that has desperately missed a bonafide WR since the departure of Odell Beckham Jr.

The Giants Have Some Big Decisions to Make

Obviously, the future at quarterback would still be a big question, and the Giants would be committed to Jones for at least a 2024 season before his salary skyrockets once again.

It seems as if Big Blue will be looking to make a move for a passer, but landing Harrison Jr. or Nabers would certainly be a great consolation prize.

On Monday, a number of head coaches took to the podium to suggest the top picks are still open for interpretation. The New England Patriots are listening to offers for the number three overall selection, but it would take a monster haul to make it worthwhile.

The Giants have future draft capital and could move up to secure a player of choice, and the Patriots still have a chance to add a blue-chip receiver at 6th overall.

In fact, the Giants do have a little bit of leverage over a team like the Vikings since any trade back would mean passing on the top playmakers and settling for talent outside of the top tier. However, Brock Bowers may be available outside of the top 10, and he’s expected to be a generational talent at the tight end position, so there is certainly reason to believe the Patriots or the Arizona Cardinals could be looking to move back and still walk away with an extraordinary amount of talent to reinforce the rosters.