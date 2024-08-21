Could the Giants add tight end depth with recently-released veteran?

Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants have had to reshape their tight end room this offseason after losing veteran Darren Waller to retirement. The Giants subsequently added rookie Theo Johnson to compete in the group alongside third-year TE Daniel Bellinger. The duo has potential, but perhaps Big Blue could use some depth at the position.

One of the G-Men’s rivals recently released a veteran tight end who could be an interesting target as a depth piece. The Philadelphia Eagles released C.J. Uzomah on Wednesday morning, per NFL Network’s Ian Rappoport, adding a solid free-agent option to a thin market.

Could the Giants add C.J. Uzomah as tight end depth?

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Uzomah is a nine-year NFL veteran who has bounced around a couple of different teams in recent years. After spending the first seven seasons of his career as a core piece of the Cincinnati Bengals offense, Uzomah signed with the New York Jets in 2022. He spent two seasons with Gang Green, making minimal impact as a backup tight end on their roster.

This offseason, Uzomah spent his time with the Philadelphia Eagles. He appeared in one preseason game for them and hauled in just one reception for three yards. The Eagles cut Uzomah on Wednesday as they prepare to trim down their roster to 53 men before the regular season.

Uzomah is no longer a starting-level talent in the NFL. His best season came way back in 2021 when he totaled 493 yards and five touchdowns for the Bengals. At this stage in his career, Uzomah is a backup, but that could provide upside as a blocker, which might make him an interesting addition for the Giants.

Behind Johnson and Bellinger, the Giants have a group of lackluster backups like Jack Stoll, Lawrence Cager, and Chris Manhertz. Uzomah could be an intriguing veteran to add to the mix.

However, the Giants will ultimately want to bank on their younger talent and the potential upside that Johnson and Bellinger possess. Developing those two will be more important than adding more tight ends behind them. The Giants did make a roster move to clear up salary cap space earlier this week, but that newfound money is more likely to be used to address the defensive side of the ball, rather than to bring in a new backup tight end.