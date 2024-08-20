Giants’ Malik Nabers drops the hardest line ever when discussing his ‘dawg’ mentality

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The early returns from the Giants‘ 6th overall pick, Malik Nabers, have many reminiscing about Odell Beckham Jr. While they might be slightly different players, both possess elite explosiveness, enabling them to generate dangerous amounts of production on any given play. The two LSU products share the capacity to blow a game wide open, and Nabers wasted no time showcasing his talent early in his NFL career.

Dominating Early: Nabers’ Impact on the Giants

Practice has been a breeze for the 21-year-old star receiver, as he has consistently dominated corners in the Giants’ secondary. Even the Detroit Lions, during joint practices, struggled to contain him. Nabers finally got his first NFL target against the Houston Texans.

Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Over six targets, Nabers hauled in four receptions for 54 yards, spending 84.2% of his snaps out wide and 15.8% in the slot.

The explosiveness he displayed from day one is invaluable and will undoubtedly change the course of the Giants’ offense in the long term. Having a talent of this caliber under contract for the next five years gives the team tremendous flexibility. However, much will depend on the quarterback position—whether Daniel Jones can maximize Nabers’ talent in 2024 or if the team will need to pivot in 2025.

Nabers’ Mentality: A Force to Be Reckoned With

Recently, on The Pivot podcast, Nabers was asked about his mentality on the football field, delivering one of the most memorable lines:

“WHEN I’M OUT THERE ON THE FIELD, THE MENTALITY I HAVE IS I’M GONNA F*CK YOU UP.”

Nabers caused significant damage at the collegiate level last year with LSU. Over 128 targets, he hauled in 89 receptions, achieving a 69.5% reception rate, 1,568 yards, and 14 touchdowns. He was elite in every respect, establishing himself as one of the top playmakers in the draft.

Giants’ Draft Decision: A Win-Lose Scenario

The Giants faced a win-lose scenario in the draft. While they were in the market for a new quarterback, they ended up selecting arguably the best receiver in the draft class instead. A top-heavy quarterback class allowed Nabers to slip a few extra spots, and the Los Angeles Chargers opted for an offensive tackle at 5th overall.

Filling the Void: Nabers as the New Offensive Workhorse

With Saquon Barkley’s departure in free agency, the Giants needed to make a big move, and Nabers can fill the void as their new offensive workhorse. His future is bright, but the Giants still have several issues to iron out. At least they now have the WR1 position solved.