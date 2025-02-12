Could Giants target Bengals’ high-upside backup quarterback in trade?

Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The New York Giants have a robust free-agent market to exploit this offseason to upgrade at quarterback.

Giants urged to sign Jake Browning this winter

Sports Illustrated’s Conor Orr rationalized why the Giants should entertain trading for Cincinnati Bengals backup quarterback Jake Browning this offseason (h/t Big Blue View’s Ed Valentine):

“Brian Daboll understands the game and also knows that the quickest way toward erasing the ugliness of next season is to find himself a quarterback with some seasoning who can get the ball out on time and on location,” Orr wrote.

“What would I do? Use my extra fourth-round draft pick and see if I can pry Jake Browning out of Cincinnati, giving [Cam] Ward some time to sit in Year 1. Eventually, for Daboll to succeed, he’s going to need the dynamism of a running quarterback.”

Giants: Browning could be a solid bridge QB in New York

Browning did not register any stats across three games in 2024. However, Browning did get his chance to play while Bengals All-Pro Joe Burrow was out of the lineup due to an injury in 2023. Across nine games and seven starts in 2023, he boasted a 70.4 percent completion rate, adding 1,936 passing yards, and 12 passing touchdowns with seven interceptions.

Credit: Cara Owsley/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Had the 28-year-old played a full 17-game slate, he would have been on pace to register 3,656 passing yards. That, coupled with his ability to scramble out of the pocket makes him an attractive option. Browning established himself as one of the better backup quarterbacks in the NFL that season and demonstrated that he has some upside to potentially unlock in his game if given a greater opportunity.

Browning is strikingly precise with his throws and adamant when looking for first downs with his legs. He follows a mold that New York has employed under center for the last several seasons running with Daniel Jones and Tommy DeVito leading their charge.

Thus, the Giants would still be wise to take one of the top-two quarterback prospects in. The upcoming NFL Draft. Nevertheless, whether they luck up on Miami’s Cam Ward or Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders with the No. 3 overall pick, Browning would be an experienced arm they could employ to let their future franchise pillar mature.