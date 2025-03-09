Could Giants make blockbuster trade for Seahawks’ elite wide receiver?

Credit: Eamon Horwedel-Imagn Images

The New York Giants have many needs to address this offseason. Among them, they would like to add a premier playmaker opposite Malik Nabers to help welcome in their next quarterback. General manager Joe Schoen is no stranger to making blockbuster trades and could once again pull off another splash deal to add a wideout this offseason.

Could the Giants trade for DK Metcalf?

The Seattle Seahawks seem like they’re tearing it down and doing a full rebuild. They traded away starting QB Geno Smith and released WR Tyler Lockett this weekend and have been shopping WR DK Metcalf on the trade block. The Giants could have an interest in adding Metcalf.

Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images

In every season of his career, Metcalf has totaled at least 900 receiving yards. He totaled 66 receptions for 992 yards and five touchdowns in 15 games in 2024, proving he is still capable of playing at an elite level at 27 years old.

Metcalf is an elite deep threat who could stretch the field vertically for the Giants. This would open things up more for Nabers, making Metcalf arguably the perfect player to pair with the Giants’ top playmaker.

Metcalf might cost too much for the Giants

According to Dianna Russini, the Seahawks’ asking price for Metcalf has lowered. However, he still might be out of the Giants’ price range:

“Seattle would be open to a return centered around a second-round pick for the two-time Pro Bowl receiver,” Russini reported. “Metcalf ideally wants to play in a warm weather climate and is looking to make $30m per year.”

Last offseason, the Giants parted ways with a second-round pick for EDGE Brian Burns in a trade with the Carolina Panthers. While a second would likely get a deal done for Metcalf, it’s unlikely the Giants would be willing to part ways with such a premium pick once again.

Big Blue holds the No. 34 overall pick in this year’s draft — a second-round pick that feels like a first-round choice. Although Metcalf is an elite talent, the Giants have expressed interest in trading up to the No. 1 overall pick to draft a quarterback. They might need to package a second-round pick in that deal and would likely prefer to hold onto their second-round choices as a result, foregoing a chance to trade for Metcalf.