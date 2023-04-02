2 ways the Giants can grab their WR1 this off-season

Sep 27, 2020; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Deandre Hopkins (10) motions against the Detroit Lions in the third quarter at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Billy Hardiman-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants are still on the search for a no. 1 receiver this offseason despite bolstering their offense with the likes of TE Darren Waller and WR Parris Campbell. At this point in the offseason, however, many of the top free agents at the position have been signed by other teams. The market for wide receivers is thinning out rapidly, but there are still two primary options for the Giants to find their WR1

1. Giants could target a WR1 in the draft

The Giants are doing their homework on the top wide receiver prospects in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft. They recently had dinner with a few of the top talents, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Zay Flowers. They have also met with two other first-round prospects: Jordan Addison and Quentin Johnston. It’s safe to say that New York is heavily considering using their 25th overall pick in this year’s draft on a receiver.

Drafting a wide receiver in the first round would give the Giants a dynamic playmaker that they can build around for several years, but could also make an impact on day one. Just last year, two wide receivers selected in the first round of the draft surpassed 1,000 receiving yards in their rookie season (Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave).

The Giants will hope for similar instant production if they end up taking a wideout in round one.

2. Giants could for a proven talent

Inversely, the Giants could look to add a more established, proven talent to their receiving corps. There are a couple of big names that stand out of the rumor mill as top trade targets for the wide receiver position.

DeAndre Hopkins is the biggest name on the trade block. The former First-Team All-Pro WR has generated a lot of interest around the league. The Cardinals have given Hopkins permission to speak to other teams in hopes of negotiating his way out of Arizona.

The Giants are reportedly one of the interested teams, however, the Cardinals’ asking price seems too steep for any team at the current time. If that price tag were to fall, though, the Giants would likely have increased interest.

New York has expressed significant interest in trading for Denver Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy. HC Brian Daboll coached Jeudy during their shared time at Alabama and this could motivate the Giants to form a reunion.

However, according to reports, the Broncos’ asking price “remains too high” for other NFL teams to consider trading for Jeudy or his teammate Courtland Sutton. The Giants will need to wait for Jeudy’s asking price to be lowered. But if Jeudy’s price tag sees a significant drop, New York will undoubtedly have interest in making a deal.