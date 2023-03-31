Giants still keen on adding WR support, per report

New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen, left, gestures to head coach Brian Daboll before taking on the Chicago Bears at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in East Rutherford. Nfl Ny Giants Vs Chicago Bears

Despite loading up on skill position players this offseason, the New York Giants are still attempting to add additional talent to their receiving corps this offseason. According to ESPN, the Giants are one of the teams “out there looking for receiver help.”

This offseason, Big Blue made a blockbuster acquisition, trading for tight end Darren Waller. While Waller may be as dynamic as they come from the tight end spot, New York is still hoping to find themselves a no. 1 receiver to complement their new tight end.

The Giants have been meeting with all of the 2023 NFL Draft class’s top wide receiver prospects. They had dinners with OSU’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Boston College’s Zay Flowers, and they met with USC’s Jordan Addison and TCU’s Quentin Johnston. It seems likely that Big Blue will be using their first-round pick on a top WR prospect.

Giants sniffing around the veteran WR trade market

Meanwhile, the trade market for veteran wide receivers also seems to be heating up. Arizona Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins has had his name brought up rather frequently in trade rumors and discussions. Dan Graziano of ESPN listed the Giants as one of the teams that may be interested in trading for the former All-Pro. However, Graziano explains, “Hopkins’ salary is giving people pause for now.”

According to Graziano, the Denver Broncos “aren’t hanging up the phone when teams call them about receivers Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton.” The Giants were reportedly interested in trading for Jeudy at the 2022 trade deadline. If the Broncos lower their asking price, New York could be back in pursuit of Jeudy.

As things stand currently, TE Darren Waller will serve as the Giants’ primary receiving threat in the 2023 season. That could soon change, though, as New York remains keen on adding wide receiver support this offseason.