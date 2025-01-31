Nets’ former All-Star could be potential buyout candidate

The trade deadline is just around the corner, and for many teams that also means certain players will become buyout candidates in the market. The Brooklyn Nets have already started their fire sale by trading Dennis Schroder and Dorian Finney-Smith, and a former All-Star could end up being bought out and picked up by a contender.

Nets’ Ben Simmons could become a buyout candidate

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

According to ClutchPoints’ Brett Siegel, forward Ben Simmons could approach the Nets about negotiating a buyout so that he could join a contender.

“There has been some talk amongst teams that Ben Simmons will approach the Brooklyn Nets for a buyout to join a playoff-contending team. League sources told ClutchPoints around the holiday season that the Nets were not interested in a buyout with Simmons. It seems like this situation will come down to whether Simmons approaches the team about one, something that has yet to be discussed between the two parties,” Siegel wrote.

Simmons is currently playing in the fifth and final year of a massive five-year, $177 million contract he signed with the Philadelphia 76ers. He has a cap hit of over $40 million this season, and a buyout would probably be best for both sides given the lack of success from the team and the lack of availability from Simmons.

Simmons could significantly help a contending team

Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The three-time All-Star has played just 31 games this season and is averaging 6.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 7.1 assists. He is nowhere near the dominant player that he once was, but he could be an impactful player who would bring a great combination of size, defense, and playmaking to the table.

Simmons is set to hit free agency after this season, which will be very interesting to see how it unfolds given the state of his career. Injuries have derailed his career tremendously, and he missed all of the 2021-22 season while having a feud with the 76ers after requesting a trade.

If he enters the buyout market, he will easily become one of the top players in that market, and teams that need additional playmaking are sure to jump on board. For now, he remains a member of the Nets, and while he very well could finish out the year in Brooklyn, there is still a non-zero chance he gets bought out.