Nets have had busy offseason despite mulling Cam Thomas’ future

The Brooklyn Nets have had a busy offseason, signing their five draft picks to rookie contracts, making big trades, and retaining their young talent.

Sean Marks kicked off free agency by re-signing Ziaire Williams and Day’Ron Sharpe to two-year deals worth $12 million each.

They also acquired Terrance Mann and the 22nd pick in a draft-day trade involving the Hawks and Celtics; the 22nd pick became Drake Powell, while the centerpiece of the trade saw Kristaps Porzingis heading to Atlanta.

On the flip side, the Nets said goodbye to D’Angelo Russell and Trendon Watford, who signed two-year deals with the Mavericks and 76ers, respectively.

Yet, the biggest Nets news of the offseason was centered on the team’s two Cams: Cam Johnson and Cam Thomas.

Brooklyn Trades Cam Johnson to Nuggets, Acquiring Michael Porter Jr. In Return

The biggest news out of Brooklyn this offseason was the trade that saw Cam Johnson being shipped to Denver in exchange for Michael Porter Jr. and an unprotected first-round pick.

With Johnson being a rumored trade piece for months, the Nets finally cashed in to acquire Porter Jr, who is two years younger than Johnson and brings many of the same attributes as Johnson to the court, as both are lengthy, sharpshooting wing players with high efficiency.

Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Porter Jr. averaged 18.2 points and seven rebounds last season while shooting 50.5% from the field and 39.5% from three-point range. MPJ will bring excitement and firepower every night while the team undergoes a lengthy rebuild.

The Nets have also acquired Denver’s 2032 first-round pick, which may be used as another trade asset or could potentially be a lottery pick, given that Jokic and Murray will be on the back end of their career at that time.

Nets Hold All The Cards in Cam Thomas Situation

The biggest question for Nets fans, however, is what the team will do with star shooting guard Cam Thomas. A recent report from NBA insider Jake Fischer affirms that the Nets have not been actively involved in talks with Thomas, despite showing a willingness to do so with restricted free agents in the past.

For fans wondering what the hold-up might be, the Nets hold all of the leverage in this situation. Brooklyn is one of two teams in the NBA to currently have positive cap space, making it difficult for any other team to even make an offer for Thomas.

Even if another team does make Cam an offer, the Nets have the right to match it, which they would easily be able to do. Brooklyn can also sign Thomas outside of the cap due to having his Bird rights.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Another issue is coming up with an appropriate value for Thomas’s next contract. According to NetsDaily, ESPN NBA writer Zach Lowe said on his podcast, “The consensus on Cam Thomas — if there is one, and he’s got some fans, and he’s got some mega-detractors – but the consensus is kind of like Empty Calories Ball Hog.”

Although Thomas is a volume scorer, there have been concerns about his defense and playmaking, although Cam has shown improvements as a passer each season.

Thomas averaged 24.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game while playing just 25 games for the Nets last season due to hamstring issues. Despite scoring 24 points per game, his efficiency was not the greatest, shooting just 43.8% from the field and 34.9% from three-point range.

Brooklyn Is In No Hurry To Extend Thomas A Long-Term Offer

The two sides appear to be far apart, with Thomas reportedly wanting a deal of $30 million per year, while Spotrac projected that the Nets would offer Thomas a three-year deal worth a total of $45 million, or $15 million per year.

With no offers coming in due to the lack of cap space around the league, the Nets are in no hurry to extend Thomas a lucrative offer.

The front office believes it can use its remaining cap space to absorb salaries from other lower-profile free agents and earn additional draft capital.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Thomas could still be used in a sign-and-trade, with the Nets potentially looking at other restricted free agents in Jonathan Kuminga, Josh Giddey, and Quentin Grimes.

However, Sean Marks may just decide to play hardball with Thomas, not offering him at all this offseason, which would force Cam to sign his one-year, $6 million qualifying offer this offseason before becoming an unrestricted free agent next summer.

In short, despite the majority of Nets fans and Cam Thomas himself looking for a deal to get done soon, the brass in Brooklyn is taking its time before deciding on a long-term deal.

Although the prospect of Thomas and Porter Jr. becoming the team’s star duo sounds tantalizing, the Nets are taking their time determining the appropriate value for Thomas, especially when there are concerns with Thomas’ play style.

However, with money being thin around the NBA and Cam Thomas being the Nets’ top scorer, it is hard to see him joining Cam Johnson in leaving Brooklyn anytime soon.