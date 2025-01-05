Could the Nets pivot from rebuilding strategy in the 2025 offseason?

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

To many observers, it seemed as if the Brooklyn Nets had finally embraced the tank when they shipped Dennis Schroder to Golden State for a mostly underwhelming, draft-pick-driven package. The follow-up move, swapping Dorian Finney-Smith for D’Angelo Russell and second-round picks was a little less clear, but still an indication that the team was embracing the tank ahead of what’s expected to be a generational draft class.

Many thought this would mean a complete tear-down and full-on rebuild, with assets like Cameron Johnson and perhaps even budding star Cam Thomas on the move shortly. Instead, recent reports indicate a hard pivot might be in the Nets’ future.

Reports suggest the Nets will go star hunting in the coming offseason

According to reports, the Nets may switch gears and look to add a couple of star players this offseason. Brooklyn will have a massive amount of cap space that before eventual re-signings totals about $90 million. The stunning amount of cap space combined with a treasure chest of future draft picks will allow the team to pursue prized targets either via free agency or the trade market.

If the Nets were to follow this path, it wouldn’t be the first time they have done so under general manager Sean Marks who presided over the franchise during the acquisitions of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden. While injuries and conflict marred that iteration of a super team, the team’s brain trust could believe that this time around things will work out differently.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Early guesses at who the Nets could target

The free-agent market is relatively underwhelming as the top options likely to hit the open market are an aging Jimmy Butler and Brandon Ingram who doesn’t rise to the level of a true superstar.

Instead, the trade market is likely to be where the action is, though it’s not completely clear who will be on the move. In order for these targets to be available for the Nets to pursue in the offseason they must first survive February’s trade deadline and build up the requisite frustration to ask out.

Two names to watch are Sacramento’s De’Aaron Fox and Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo. Starting with Fox, there have been rumblings that he is growing frustrated with losing as the trio of him, Domantas Sabonis, and DeMar DeRozan have failed to distinguish themselves in a crowded Western Conference. Tensions between him and the franchise could boil over in the offseason, especially after the surprise firing of head coach Mike Brown.

Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

As for Giannis, early season rumblings were he was questioning the Bucks’ legitimacy as contenders after a slow start to the season. Milwaukee has come on of late, but questions about their long-term viability remain as the roster is aging and assets such as cap space and draft capital to improve the supporting cast are scarce.

Both players could end up on the trade block this offseason, and Brooklyn has the assets to land one, if not possibly both.

Fans shouldn’t be surprised if the team takes this path

While social media reaction to these rumors has been mixed, it should come as no surprise to fans that the team may end up taking this course. This past offseason, following the Mikal Bridges trade, reports came out that Brooklyn was planning to rebuild on an accelerated timeline, and moves like these would satiate that desire.

More importantly, considering the subtleties around the moves they’ve made thus far, it is clear that rather than a set plan, Brooklyn is prepared to leverage its flexibility to pursue the best path given the options available.

For example, the team was never actively shopping Bridges. However, when the Knicks made them an offer they couldn’t refuse, they had to pull the trigger. The Schroder and Finney-Smith trades too were reactions to what had transpired in the early season, with the Nets being much more successful than originally anticipated.

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The moves they make between now and the offseason will further be influenced by how the market presents itself. For example, the team could trade Cameron Johnson, who is having a career year before the deadline, but will only do so if they are wowed by the return.

The offseason will hold more of the same. If these superstars never truly become available, don’t be surprised if Brooklyn pivots toward building through the draft. If they do, however, don’t be surprised to see them pounce on the first opportunity.

Operating with such flexibility may frustrate fans who want to know what to expect, however, in the long run, it’s a smart way to run a franchise, especially when the assets they’ve accumulated make the world their oyster.