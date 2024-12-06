Is this Nets’ forward a Most Improved Player of the Year candidate?

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Brooklyn Nets have been a team that in many ways has surpassed expectations so far this season. Sitting at 10-13 on the season, with signature wins on the road against tough teams like the Phoenix Suns, they’ve shown heart, grit, and an ability to play well above expectations.

Perhaps no player exemplifies that more than 28-year-old forward Cameron Johnson, who is in the midst of a career year. Despite battling an ankle injury in recent weeks, the 6-foot-8 wing is averaging career bests in points per game at 18.5, field goal percentage at 48.4%, three-point percentage at 43.1%, and free throw percentage at 90.1%. The most impressive thing about these numbers is how he’s evolved his game to generate them.

Cameron Johnson has unlocked new facets of his game with the Nets

For his career with the Phoenix Suns, Johnson was a complementary role player whose primary job on offense was to make catch-and-shoot corner threes. In three-and-a-half seasons in the desert, he averaged 10.7 points per game with his best performance coming in the 17 games he played with the Suns before being traded to the Nets in 2022-2023, where he averaged 13.9 points per game.

With the Nets, he slotted into a more prominent role as they tried to peg him as the second scoring option to Mikal Bridges, a role that was particularly disastrous for him in 2023-2024. Johnson averaged just 13.4 points per game and played his best basketball when relegated to the spot-up shooter role.

This year, however, his shot selection and confidence indicate that he has unlocked new abilities on the basketball court. Per NBA’s tracking data for 2024-2025, Johnson is taking more pull-ups and more shots at the rim compared to 2023-2024. He’s also more successful at converting those attempts, shooting 42.6% on pull-ups this year versus 33.1% last year, and converting 63.3% of his shots within 10 feet this season versus just 56.7% last season.

You can see him attacking defenses in different ways this year and having success while doing so. In the past, he was a passive offensive player who waited to be set up by others. This season, whether it’s taking deep pull-up threes, attacking close-outs, or attempting to get into the paint on dribble drives, he has expanded his arsenal of offensive moves while still ultimately making smart basketball decisions.

The greatest example of this is his shooting on plays in which he dribbles the basketball 3-6 times. He’s attempting shots on those drive attempts 19.2% of the time this year as opposed to 16.6% last year while converting 54% of the time this year versus a paltry 41.6% last season. Not only is this stressing defenses more and generating more points in the paint, but it’s also led him to a career-high in free throw attempts per game at 3.2 this season.

Defensively, Johnson shines with versatility

Johnson isn’t known for being an elite one-on-one defender, and that has proven true this season as well. Despite his height and length, Johnson’s slim frame lacks the strength to take on bigger forwards, and his average footspeed and agility can be exposed by speedier guards.

However, in the Nets’ head coach Jordi Fernandez’s swarming, switch-heavy defense he still makes an impact. Per CraftedNBA, Johnson ranks in the 52nd percentile with 2.1 deflections per 36 minutes, the 50th percentile in rim defense field goal percentage at -1.1% meaning that within six feet of the basket opponent field goal percentage is 1.1% lower than it would be versus an average defender. He shines in versatility, where his rating of 69 is in the 71st percentile.

Because of these factors, Johnson is able to consistently perform on the defensive end despite any physical limitations. Though he might not be an elite defender, in a switch-heavy system like what the Nets run he is more of a positive than a negative.

Johnson’s outlook for the rest of the season

Not only has Johnson improved his trade value with his performance through the first quarter of the season, which now stands at an all-time high, he’s established himself as a true NBA Most Improved Player candidate. Watching him play, it becomes evident that the stats are no fluke.

He’s a player who is playing with a higher level of confidence while demonstrating an improved repertoire of skills, especially on the offensive end. Regardless of where he finishes his season, he will absolutely be in the conversation for this prestigious award at season’s end, and might even be considered the front-runner.