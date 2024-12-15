What’s next for the Brooklyn Nets following the Dennis Schoder trade?

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The Brooklyn Nets have been a fun story to start the season, as their mix of scrappy veterans and upcoming young players have punched above their weight class and been surprisingly competitive in a season that began with a bleak outlook.

However, with news breaking Saturday that the Nets have traded veteran point guard Dennis Schroder to the Golden State Warriors, it appears that the fun has come to an end.

The Nets get an underwhelming return for Schroder

The Nets sent Schroder and a second-round pick to the Warriors in exchange for injured forward De’Anthony Melton’s expiring contract, 23-year-old undrafted free agent rookie point guard Reece Beekman, and three second-round picks. Schroder, who is averaging 18.4 points and 6.6 assists per game, had at times looked like a border-line All-Star this season.

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Netting two second-round picks and a lottery ticket in Beekman who is averaging 18.7 points, 7.3 assists, and 5.2 rebounds per game on 51.5%/34.5%/60% shooting splits is an underwhelming return, but not unexpected given Schroder’s expiring contract.

The Nets get some low-value draft capital and perhaps a diamond in the rough in Beekman, who is also averaging 2.8 steals per game and has a reputation for tenacious defense. But more importantly, this is about the Nets’ draft position for the 2025 draft class.

The Nets roster imbalance becomes even greater after the trade

Even with Schroder in the fold, the Nets sometimes struggled to find their groove offensively as he was the only true point guard on the roster. For fans of good basketball, this means the on-court product will take a major dive, as the Nets seem to be embracing an all-out tank, which may jeopardize the long-term development of their young players.

Expect to see a lot more of Ben Simmons, as well as the potential call-up of Killian Hayes who has been averaging 12.3 points and 7.0 assists per game while shooting just 41.8% from the field and 28% from three in the G-League.

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Other options to see more playing time include Keon Johnson who has gotten some starts in recent games with Cam Thomas still recovering from a back injury, and veteran Shake Milton who might use this as an audition to also be moved ahead of the trade deadline.

Expect more trades to come for Brooklyn

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

The Schroder trade seems to be just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the other shoe dropping after the blockbuster Mikal Bridges trade this past summer. Brooklyn’s forward duo of Cameron Johnson, who is in the midst of an NBA Most Improved Player caliber season, and Dorian Finney-Smith have long been rumored to be on the block and are likely the next to be moved.

Don’t expect much of a return for either player. While they are valuable contributors, they don’t have the star power to generate a true haul. The Nets have signaled what their true direction is, and it’s time to embrace the tank as we look ahead to a race to the bottom. For fans of competitive basketball in Brooklyn, it was fun while it lasted.