What can Nets’ former All-Star provide to contending teams following contract buyout?

The Ben Simmons experiment is officially over in Brooklyn. ESPN’s Shams Charania reported Friday that three-time All-Star Ben Simmons is finalizing a contract buyout with the Nets and will soon become a free agent. NBA insider Chris Haynes added that Simmons is expected to meet with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Los Angeles Clippers, and Houston Rockets.

Simmons had spent the past three seasons with the Nets but injuries had held him to just 90 games played across those three seasons. This season, he is averaging 6.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 6.9 assists in 33 games (24 starts).

With this buyout, he now becomes the most coveted free agent in the buyout market. Though he is nowhere near the All-Star player that he was with the Philadelphia 76ers, he is still an impactful player who brings a great combination of size, defense, and playmaking to the table.

Contending teams that need depth pieces will be sure to jump in and make a push for Simmons. The Cavaliers, who are one of the teams expected to meet with Simmons, made a splash move at the trade deadline by acquiring De’Andre Hunter from the Atlanta Hawks, and adding Simmons to a team that is already 41-10 would give them one of the deepest teams in the league.

There are risks to signing Simmons

Injuries and lack of availability will always be a concern around Simmons. Along with missing a lot of time with the Nets, he missed the entire 2021-22 season after a contract holdout dispute along with a lingering back issue while still with the 76ers, an instance that was the beginning of his dramatic fall-off from his All-Star form.

It likely won’t be long before Simmons finds a new home. Despite the risks that come along with him, he could make a huge difference to some teams and be a crucial depth piece for a team with championship aspirations this season.