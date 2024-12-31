Red Sox considered best fit for Cardinals’ All-Star third baseman

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Boston Red Sox have been busy this winter, as they have addressed their pitching problems by trading for Garrett Crochet and signing Walker Buehler. After a disappointing 2024 season, they are setting themselves up to compete for an AL East division title in 2025.

Nolan Arenado listed as best fit for Red Sox

Credit: Joe Puetz-Imagn Images

However, they still need upgrades offensively, particularly in the infield. Bleacher Report’s Zachary D. Rymer listed Cardinals’ third baseman and 10-time Gold Glove Award winner Nolan Arenado as the best fit for the Red Sox.

“The New York Yankees reportedly tried to base a deal around Marcus Stroman, but the Cardinals said no. Then the Houston Astros took a shot at Arenado, except this time he said no via his no-trade clause. Notably, neither club is among the six teams Arenado is reportedly willing to play for. And with respect to the Southern California native’s rumored fondness for the Los Angeles Dodgers, it’s the Red Sox who stand out from the pack,” Rymer wrote.

Arenado could help improve Boston’s offense and defense

Rafael Devers is currently the team’s third baseman, but he is not a good defender there. Ideally, Boston would like to move Devers to first base and get a defensive upgrade at third, which is something that Arenado can be.

Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Arenado can also help give them additional offense, though he has regressed on that front. He hit just 16 home runs with St. Louis last season and boasted a 102 wRC+ in 152 games. However, the short left field at Fenway Park with the Green Monster could play for his pull-heavy approach, which could help improve his offensive numbers.

What makes trading for him a risky bet is his contract, as he has three years and $74 million remaining on his deal. The Red Sox would be taking on the contract of an aging veteran who has regressed, which could set them back in terms of their competitiveness.

However, with the pitching upgrades they have made, Boston may need to go all-in for offensive upgrades if they want to have a shot at winning the division. It is unclear what their stance is on Arenado, but he could be a solid fit for them next season.