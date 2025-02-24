Dodgers’ reigning MVP gearing up for Spring Training debut at DH

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers are about to see their reigning National League MVP in action for the first time in Spring Training.

Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani back after offseason surgery

MLB.com’s Jack Magruder reported this about Ohtani’s first taste of action and how soon he can expect to be seen live in-game:

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

“Ohtani saw 32 pitches from Minor League right-hander Nicolas Cruz and took 18 swings, facing live pitching for the first time since undergoing surgery Nov. 5 to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder suffered in the World Series,” Magruder reported.

“Shohei looked good,” manager Dave Roberts said. “He got a lot of swings off. He said he felt good afterward. He hit a couple of balls hard, which is good to see. I’m excited that he got to face some pitchers. We are still on track for [the] end of next week that he will be in a game DHing.”

Dodgers looking to win back-to-back titles with Ohtani

Los Angeles’ first go-round with Ohtani at their helm was a smash hit. The now-three-time MVP became the first player in MLB history to join the 50-50 club, hitting 54 home runs and registering 59 stolen bases in 2024.

The 30-year-old’s impact on winning was astounding, as seen by his NL-leading 9.2 WAR, which fueled them to a World Series win in 2024. His 134 runs and 130 RBIs both also led the league. However, due to his shoulder injury, he did not pitch last year.

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Dodgers are expecting the four-time All-Star to take the mound at some point in 2025 as well. Ohtani will be even more valuable to the ball club as the premier dual threat in the MLB. He owns a stout 3.01 career ERA and went for over 150 strikeouts in each of his last three seasons pitching.

If he returns to that level of productivity once he resumes pitching in May, L.A. will be equipped with a third surefire ace next to two-time Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell and Tyler Glasnow. All eyes will be on Ohtani once he makes his Spring Training debut.