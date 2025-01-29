Dodgers form imposing bullpen with latest $13 million free agent signing

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers made yet another splash move this winter that has added more strength to their bullpen.

Dodgers reportedly sign Kirby Yates

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the Dodgers have added standout reliever Kirby Yates to their roster:

“Right-handed reliever Kirby Yates and the Los Angeles Dodgers are in agreement on a one-year, $13 million contract, sources tell ESPN. Can get up to $14M with 55 games. Deal is done. The Dodgers’ bullpen gets even stronger. First on Yates’ physical being passed was @Feinsand,” Passan wrote.

Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Dodgers bring in All-Star closer to championship roster

Yates had a statement season in 2024 as a member of the Texas Rangers. The former 2019 National League saves leader sported career-highs in WAR (3.3), ERA (1.17), and WHIP (0.827) last season.

He was among the best closers in the MLB, as proven by his 33 saves on the previous campaign, and will now join a star-studded bullpen featuring another elite closer in Tanner Scott, as well as Ryan Brasier.

Yates can help Dodgers repeat as World Series champions

Yates can be a top-of-the-line lead-up man for the Dodgers or own their ninth-inning role. It is not clear yet whether Los Angeles will use him as their closer or leadup man. However, whichever role he occupies will likely be manned with efficiency and precision if his play from last season carries over into 2025.