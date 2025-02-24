Cardinals could trade veteran starting pitcher

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The St. Louis Cardinals have chosen a new direction this year after a disappointing 2024 season. They let Paul Goldschmidt walk in free agency, and have made numerous attempts at trading third baseman Nolan Arenado, but to no avail thus far.

Cardinals could look to trade Erick Fedde

Starting pitcher Erick Fedde could be the next guy on the move for St. Louis. The Cardinals have emphasized a desire to focus on their younger players and shed some payroll by shipping off their veteran pieces, and Fedde could be one of those that they will look to move.

“The Cardinals have said they want to maintain their pitching depth to begin the spring. But, as games begin, they remain open to adjusting payroll, acquiring talent for the future and clearing playing time for young players, such as starter Michael McGreevy. Other teams believe the Cardinals will be open to discussing a trade, sources have said, and the questions are only when and for how much. Spring’s inevitable injuries could create a market,” Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

The 31-year-old right-handed was acquired by the Cardinals during last season after a strong start with the Chicago White Sox. With those two teams combined in 2024, Fedde posted a 3.30 ERA and struck out 154 batters in 177.1 innings pitched.

Fedde could be a strong depth option for many teams

The eight-year MLB veteran has shown off his durability in recent years, as he has made at least 27 starts in each of his last three seasons. He briefly left MLB for a season with the KBO in Korea in 2023 before returning and reviving his career as a serviceable depth starter.

As Goold noted, Fedde’s market could see some action based on team needs and injuries. The New York Mets, for example, could be a team that gauges his interest after Frankie Montas suffered a high-lat strain that will keep him out of action for at least two months.

It is still unclear if the Cardinals will end up pulling the trigger and moving Fedde before Opening Day. If he isn’t moved by then, he could be an attractive trade target for several teams around the trade deadline, to which he will likely be a very sought-after option.