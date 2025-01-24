Dodgers’ devoted push for All-Star closer helped stamp their offseason deal

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers touched all of their bases to land All-Star closer Tanner Scott in free agency, and that due diligence played a major role in both parties pairing up.

Dodgers’ timely courting lured Tanner Scott to L.A.

Noah Camras of Dodgers Nation reported on Thursday afternoon that Scott was thrilled with Los Angeles’ approach toward persuading him to join their ball club:

“Tanner Scott says the Dodgers were the ‘first team to call’ in free agency,” Camras wrote. “He added: ‘They’re not a fun team to face, especially 1-2-3 is kinda unfair. I was really happy that they made an offer.'”

Scott will bring a happy attitude & elite play to the Dodgers

Scott was on the San Diego Padres team that dropped a 2-1 lead to the Dodgers in the National League Division Series last fall. The 30-year-old was well acquainted with just how formidable L.A.’s attack was and still is.

The Dodgers’ first-class organization has been ultra-aggressive in their efforts to maintain and enhance their World Series championship roster this offseason. Their willingness to spend big and chase after top talent is the reason why they not only were able to acquire Scott, but also locked down two-time Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell and Japanese sensation Roki Sasaki.

Scott was linked to other teams including the Toronto Blue Jays and New York Mets but ultimately opted to go with the Dodgers. He’ll look to close the show for the defending champs’ stout bullpen in their ninth-inning slot in 2025.