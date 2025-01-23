Dodgers reportedly shopping players to make room for new additions

Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers have had an all-time great offseason. They started it by adding Blake Snell, then securing the returns of Teoscar Hernandez and Blake Treinen, while also adding Michael Conforto, Hyeseong Kim, Roki Sasaki, Tanner Scott, and Kirby Yates.

However, the Dodgers don’t quite have enough roster spots to accommodate all those new signings. As a result, they might have to get creative to create some space for their newcomers.

Dodgers reportedly shopping Ryan Brasier and others

According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Dodgers have been “shopping” players on their roster to other teams to make room for their new additions (h/t MLB Deadline News on X). RHP Ryan Brasier is reportedly among the players being shopped by Los Angeles.

Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

Right now, the Dodgers have Yates, Scott, Evan Phillips, Alex Vesia, Brasier, and Treinen in their bullpen. Eventually, when they regain full health, Brusdar Graterol and Michael Kopech will join the group, which makes Brasier expendable.

The Dodgers might get something for Brasier

The 37-year-old Brasier is nearing the end of his career. However, the Dodgers might be able to at least fetch a prospect in return for the veteran, which is what they would desire since spots on the 40-man roster are in short supply.

The Dodgers organization is so stacked with names that Bobby Miller and Landon Knack, two pitchers who were factors at some point in the last two years, will probably start the season in the minor leagues.

Part of what makes an organization like the Dodgers so successful is the ability to build overall depth at all positions, and it’s fair to say that Los Angeles has achieved that and more.

For many reasons, they have become a recruitment powerhouse. The front office has done its job, which is to put the most competitive team on the field using available resources and abiding by the rules. Now, it’s up to the players to execute as the Dodgers make their run to back-to-back World Series championships.