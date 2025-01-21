Dodgers sign yet another top reliever to strengthen incredible bullpen

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers, they say, are ruining baseball. What they are trying to do is put together the finest collection of talent ever assembled at the MLB level. And there is nothing wrong with that, if done within the rules. However, to the dismay of many baseball fans, the Dodgers made another acquisition this week, strengthening their already-elite bullpen even further.

Dodgers reportedly sign Kirby Yates

On Tuesday, Los Angeles added yet another piece to the mix. Just a couple of days after securing the services of lefty stopper Tanner Scott on a four-year, $72 million deal, they are adding Kirby Yates, one of the best relievers of the 2024 campaign. According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Dodgers have reached a tentative agreement with Yates, pending a physical.

Yates joins a historically talented bullpen

The 37-year-old Yates struck out 85 hitters in just 61.2 innings in Texas, posting an incredible 0.83 WHIP. He also left a 7-2 record. The Dodgers’ offseason work has now yielded a historic haul of players, including Roki Sasaki, Blake Snell, Teoscar Hernandez (re-signed), Scott, Yates, Blake Treinen (re-signed), Michael Conforto, and Hyeseong Kim — and there could be more moves in store.

It is, quite likely, the best and most impressive offseason by any team in the history of the game. And if it isn’t, it is quite close. Now, the Dodgers bullpen has Michael Kopech, Evan Phillips, Alex Vesia, Brusdar Graterol, Ryan Brasier, and Anthony Banda in addition to Treinen, Scott, and Yates.

Not only is the Dodgers’ rotation ridiculously good and deep, but their bullpen is also a near-impossible challenge for opposing teams. With the obvious quality of their lineup and the historically great pitching staff at hand, the Dodgers are looking like the early favorites not just to win the 2025 World Series, but also to start building a dynasty.