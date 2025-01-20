Dodgers landed Japanese star free agent despite financial disadvantage

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers won the sweepstakes to sign Japanese star Roki Sasaki in free agency despite having the least amount of money to offer him among his favored suitors.

Money wasn’t everything for Roki Sasaki in free agency

Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Dodgers Nation’s Gabe Smallson relayed a string of reports on Sunday that unearthed where the Dodgers stood in comparison to the San Diego Padres and Toronto Blue Jays, who were also finalists in the hunt for Sasaki:

“Los Angeles was financially at a disadvantage when it came to their attempts in signing Sasaki. The decision had to have come down to key conversations with current players, the winning culture in L.A, and the 23-year-old knowing how bright his future would be in Hollywood,” Smallson wrote. “In terms of money, San Diego had the upper hand.

“According to The Athletic, ‘The Padres told Sasaki’s group that they were prepared to trade to max out their bonus pool, according to a league source, and offer the Japanese pitcher the entire sum [of their bonus pool], a little more than $10 million.’”

Padres changed course leaving door open for Dodgers

Ultimately, the Padres opted to sign Dominican young stars Jhoan De La Cruz and Carlos Alvarez, which ran them short in international bonus pool money for the incoming rookie. The Blue Jays freed up ample funds to try and lure Sasaki, but he wound up joining the defending World Series champion Dodgers.

The 23-year-old talent will now make his MLB debut in a star-studded rotation that is well-equipped to contend for another Fall Classic crown in 2025. His desire to be great can be accelerated out of the gates in an organization such as Los Angeles’ which is renowned for their player development, winning culture, and player-friendly environment.