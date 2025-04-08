Yankees’ lefty starter is crushing them before they even have a chance to fight

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Carlos Rodón has become the fire the Yankees are constantly trying to put out. Every time he takes the mound, there’s a sense the offense will need to dig out of a hole early—and that’s not a sustainable way to survive a 162-game season.

A Rocky Start to 2025

Rodón currently holds a 5.19 ERA over 17.1 innings. That number alone raises concern, but digging deeper reveals the underlying issues. While his strikeout rate is still respectable at 10.38 per nine innings, his walk rate has ballooned to 4.67—his highest ever. That’s a dangerous combination, especially when paired with a rising home run rate.

Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

His left-on-base rate is an alarmingly low 57%, and despite inducing ground balls at a 57.5% clip, the balls that are getting elevated are flying over the fence. The command lapses are creating rally opportunities, and Rodón just hasn’t been able to squash them like a top-tier starter should.

Velocity Concerns and a Broken Fastball

The biggest red flag may be his declining velocity. Rodón’s four-seam fastball has dropped from an average of 95.4 mph last year to just 93.6 mph this season. For a guy who leans on his heater to set up the rest of his pitch mix, that dip is a big deal. Opposing hitters are teeing off on it, batting .278 with a slugging percentage north of .600.

His secondary pitches—slider, changeup, and sinker—are performing decently, but they can’t carry the weight of a diminished fastball. A once-reliable weapon has become a liability.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Same Story, Different Start

The script has become familiar. On Monday against the Detroit Tigers, Rodón gave up five earned runs in six innings, including a backbreaking three-run shot by Andy Ibáñez in the third inning. He also walked three but did manage to strike out eight.

Still, the Yankees were playing from behind again.

Rodón is being paid like a frontline starter, but right now, he’s pitching more like a back-end rotation piece trying to find his groove. Until the velocity ticks back up and the command returns, the Yankees will keep holding their breath every fifth day.