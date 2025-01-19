Dodgers get richer with addition of elite reliever

Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers did it again.

Dodgers add Tanner Scott in groundbreaking FA move

The Dodgers put a definitive stamp on the MLB offseason by acquiring free agent All-Star reliever Tanner Scott. ESPN’s Jeff Passan relayed the breaking news from MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand, saying this:

“Closer Tanner Scott and the Los Angeles Dodgers in agreement on a four-year, $72 million contract, sources tell ESPN. Scott, 30, was the best free agent reliever available this winter and got paid an elite amount as part of a deep Dodgers bullpen. @Feinsand was on the news,” Passan published on X on Sunday morning.

Scott will bring elite play to the reigning champs

Scott was special in 2024. The eight-year veteran finished with a cumulative 1.75 ERA, 84 strikeouts and a career-high 22 saves for the Miami Marlins and San Diego Padres. He’ll bring his blistering 97 mph fastball, 52 percent ground ball rate (88th percentile), and sensational 28.6 percent strikeout rate (86th percentile) to Los Angeles’ bullpen.

The Dodgers fielded a stout relief unit that was even able to hold down the fort for entire “bullpen games” during the 2024 MLB playoffs. Now that Scott is in town, he’ll anchor them in the ninth inning with his all-around excellence.

L.A. has hit home runs in the open market throughout the offseason. Scott joins two-time Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell and Japanese Sensation Roki Sasaki as some of their biggest additions dating back to last fall. He along with the rest of his teammates will look to win another World Series crown in 2025.