Dodgers predicted to repeat as champions in 2025

Opening Day is upon us, which means it’s time to predict who will be crowned champion in 2025. The Los Angeles Dodgers won their second World Series in five seasons last year after taking down the New York Yankees in five games.

The Dodgers are in prime position to repeat as champions in 2025

The Dodgers did not stop there this offseason, adding marquee talent around their already loaded roster that includes Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, and Freddie Freeman. They added Blake Snell and Roki Sasaki in free agency to form possibly the best starting rotation in the sport, along with signing Tanner Scott for the bullpen and bringing back outfielder Teoscar Hernandez.

Before the season has even begun, the Dodgers are already the presumed favorites to repeat as champions. MLB has not seen a repeat champion since the Yankees’ three-peat from 1998-2000, and Los Angeles has great potential to snap that long streak.

The Athletic’s Jim Bowden predicted that Los Angeles will win the 2025 World Series over the Texas Rangers.

Dodgers are predicted to win the World Series in 2025

“The Dodgers and Rangers will meet in the World Series with the Dodgers prevailing as back-to-back champions,” Bowden wrote.

The Rangers had a rough season in 2024, but mostly due to crippling injuries across the roster. That same group won the World Series in 2023, and they have the talent to get back to the Fall Classic led by former Dodger Corey Seager.

Los Angeles is set up to have another dominant season and potentially cruise through the postseason. Health will be the most important factor for them to repeat as champions, but it is clear that they are the team to beat in 2025.