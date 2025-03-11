Dodgers and manager Dave Roberts agree to record-breaking extension

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers are keeping their World Series-winning manager long-term, as Jon Heyman of MLB Network reported Monday that manager Dave Roberts and the Dodgers have agreed to a new contract extension that will keep him in Los Angeles through the 2029 season.

Dodgers’ Dave Roberts receives a massive contract extension

According to Heyman, the contract will grant Roberts an annual salary of just over $8 million per season, which would surpass Chicago Cubs manager Craig Counsell’s deal which averages exactly $8 million per season.

Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

The Dodgers have yet to formally announce the extension, though it is expected within the coming days. The team opens the season a week early before 28 other teams, as they will head to Tokyo, Japan to take on the Cubs in the Tokyo Series on March 18.

Roberts has been the Dodgers manager since 2016 and has reached the playoffs in every season with them. He has a decorated managerial resume, as he has won four NL pennants and two World Series titles with the Dodgers, and boasts an overall managerial win percentage of .627.

The Dodgers will have big expectations in 2015

The 52-year-old manager was more than deserving of an extension. Despite the immense talent that he has on his roster, he allowed them to reach expectations and win the World Series this past season. The Dodgers defeated the Yankees in five games in the 2024 World Series to claim their second championship in five seasons.

Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Roberts was under fire after a disappointing playoff exit in 2023 in which they were swept by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the NLDS, but he responded to that in a big way and has been rewarded with a long-term extension.

Los Angeles has massive expectations once again, as they retained all of their core pieces and added Blake Snell and Roki Sasaki to an already elite rotation. Other teams will be looking to take them down and prevent them from becoming baseball’s next dynasty.