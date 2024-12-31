Orioles could pivot to risky starting pitcher to replace Corbin Burnes

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Orioles were heavily linked to an extension for Corbin Burnes before the Diamondbacks secured the star pitcher on a six-year, $210 million deal. With Burnes off the market, the Orioles may pivot their focus to Jack Flaherty, according to a report by The Athletic’s Will Sammon and Katie Woo.

Flaherty, one of the top remaining starting pitchers available, represents a potential high-upside addition for Baltimore as they look to reinforce their rotation.

Flaherty’s Strong 2024 Campaign

Jack Flaherty is coming off a solid 2024 season in which he pitched 162 innings with a 3.17 ERA. He showcased impressive strikeout numbers, recording 10.78 strikeouts per nine innings, while maintaining an 80.9% left-on-base rate. Flaherty’s ability to limit walks was a key improvement, as his 2.11 walks per nine innings marked the lowest rate of his career. These metrics highlight a pitcher capable of dominating when healthy.

Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Flaherty’s ground ball rate of 39.5% suggests he isn’t a heavy ground-ball pitcher, but his strikeout ability compensates for the lack of ground-ball generation. His command and ability to avoid giving up free passes made him a reliable arm throughout much of the season, although injuries late in the year started to affect his performance.

Health Concerns and Volatility

While Flaherty’s numbers are appealing, his history of inconsistency and injuries could give teams pause. Over his career, Flaherty has demonstrated stretches of brilliance but has struggled to maintain that level of performance over multiple seasons. In 2024, his efficiency dipped toward the end of the year as injuries began to take their toll, raising questions about his durability over the course of a long season.

Teams considering Flaherty will need to weigh his potential against the risk of volatility. At his best, he’s capable of performing like a frontline starter, but his track record suggests he might also face challenges staying healthy or sustaining his peak form.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

A Logical Fit for the Orioles

For the Orioles, Flaherty could be a compelling option. The team is in need of starting pitching depth, particularly after missing out on Burnes, and Flaherty offers a chance to add an arm with legitimate upside. Baltimore’s competitive window is wide open, and taking a calculated gamble on a pitcher like Flaherty could provide the boost their rotation needs to keep pace in the competitive American League East.

Flaherty’s ability to generate strikeouts and limit walks aligns well with the Orioles’ desire to improve their pitching staff. While his injury concerns may limit the length or size of his next contract, that could also make him a more affordable option compared to higher-profile pitchers like Burnes. For a team like Baltimore, which has been cautious with its spending, Flaherty’s market might align with their approach.

The Road Ahead

As one of the most intriguing arms still available, Flaherty represents a candidate with enough upside to make a significant impact. The Orioles, having demonstrated their intent to bolster their rotation, could find themselves in the running for his services. Whether they decide to take the plunge on a pitcher with such a mixed track record will depend on how they balance the potential rewards with the risks involved.