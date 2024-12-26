Lakers and Warriors provide Christmas Day classic fueld by ‘NBA OGs’

Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Two of the game’s greatest competitors put on yet another instant classic. The fourth matchup of the NBA’s annual Christmas Day slate featured the Los Angeles Lakers taking on the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco. While an exciting Western Conference matchup in its own right, the most appealing aspect of the contest was the game within the game: LeBron James going head-to-head with Stephen Curry.

Curry — the league’s all-time three-point leader — is a four-time NBA champion, two-time MVP, and 10-time All-Star. James — the league’s all-time leading scorer — is also a four-time NBA champ with four MVPs and 20 All-Star selections to his name. Both players have undoubtedly forged legacies of their own, but their paths will forever be intertwined as two of the greatest adversaries the sport has ever seen.

James and Curry formed one of the most iconic rivalries of all time

The modern-day Magic and Bird, James, and Curry formed an intense competitive rivalry that came to define a generation. Coinciding with LeBron’s second run in Cleveland, the Cavaliers and Warriors dominated their respective coasts, meeting in four straight NBA Finals from 2015-2018. To that point, no two teams had even done it three times.

And even when James left Cleveland, their competitive relationship persisted and no matter the setting, the pair sparked fireworks any time they stepped on the court opposite of one another. Whether it was Christmas Day, the Play-In, or Game 7, any matchup between James and Curry was must-see TV.

In their 52 meetings leading up to last night’s contest, James averaged 30 points, 10 rebounds, and eight assists while Curry averaged 25 points, five rebounds, and six assists.

Basketball is nearing the end of an era

However, a lot has changed since their last matchup in April. Both stars are nearing retirement – Curry is 36 and James will be 40 on Monday – and have shown signs of slowing down this season. Earlier this week, Curry mentioned that at this point in his career, he thinks about walking away from the game “more than I probably have before.”

Plus, the last time they were on the floor together, they were wearing the same jersey, leading Team USA to a gold medal at the Paris Olympic Games.

With basketball rapidly approaching the end of an era, was it possible that the “NBA OGs” could turn back the clock for one more classic back-and-forth in potentially their last Christmas Day matchup ever? Yes it was. And that they did.

As James put it in his post-game interview with Lisa Salters: “Today’s the day of giving and that’s what me and Steph continue to do and try to do for our fans and our beautiful game.”

The Lakers and Warriors put on a holiday classic

In their fourth Christmas Day meeting, James and Curry reverted to their vintage selves and exchanged blows from the opening tipoff. And just like many of their most iconic matchups, it came down to the wire.

As the clock wound down, the pair traded clutch triples and had legendary commentator Mike Breen echoing some of his most iconic calls. In the final few minutes, LeBron soared to the rim to trigger the goosebump-inducing “blocked by James!”

The call was soon followed up with a rare, electric double “bang!” when Curry drained a deep three to tie the game with six seconds to go.

With James smothered by Draymond Green on the inbound, Max Christie dished to Austin Reaves, who attacked the lane for a layup with a second left. Golden State, out of timeouts, inbounded to Curry, but he couldn’t connect on the full-court heave and the Lakers won 115-113.

James ended the night with 31 points, 10 assists, and a pair of steals while shooting 54% from the floor. He improved to 11-8 on Christmas Day, having played the most games on the holiday of all time.

Curry racked up a season-high 38 points with six assists, knocking down eight three-pointers at a 53% clip from downtown. He ignited for 17 points in the fourth quarter alone, the most points in the final period of a Christmas Day game in NBA history.

Reaves had an incredible game in his own right, stepping up after Anthony Davis went down with an ankle injury in the first quarter. The 26-year-old guard dropped 26 points, 10 assists, and 10 rebounds to become the 10th player in NBA history to record a triple-double on Christmas.

James and Curry are enjoying their final matchups against each other

Ahead of the matchup, Curry expressed the importance of accepting the end is near because “it allows you to enjoy what’s happening right now.” In his post-game interview, he expanded on his statement by describing the opportunity to play against James at this stage in their careers:

“It’s always a blast,” Curry said. “Like, the competitive spirit, the history, his greatness. It allows me to just appreciate all that we’ve been through, all the battles back-and-forth and the fact that in 2024 we’re still doing it. And somehow the games are pretty electric and kind of a must-see TV situation. I love it. … You don’t know how many opportunities you’ll get to do it on this type of stage. So you kind of relish in it.”

Speaking with Salters after the game, James shared Curry’s sentiment and offered his own perspective:

“For us, we don’t know how many times we’ll be able to have this matchup. We don’t know how many times we’re gonna be able to step on the floor, but when we do, we try to give the game what it deserves.”

Back in the locker room, James was asked what is still great about the NBA, to which he replied, “LeBron and Steph.”

Shouted Reaves from across the locker room: “Great f–ing answer.”

Los Angeles improved to 17-13 while Golden State dropped to 15-14, ranking sixth and tenth respectively in the Western Conference.