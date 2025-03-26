The Lakers defensive woes need to be addressed before the playoffs

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Since the trade that sent Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers, the expectations for a championship pairing with LeBron James have been high. However, the Lakers have struggled recently, ranking 26th in defensive rating over their last five games.



They are lacking the defensive strength needed to maintain a good position in the standings as the NBA playoffs approach. Although Doncic has been outstanding offensively, averaging 30 points on 41% shooting over his last five games, the Lakers have only managed a 2-3 record during that stretch, losing three straight games.



With just 11 games remaining in the season, how can they establish a stronger defensive presence and become a formidable force in the playoffs?

The Lakers need a strong defensive scheme

Since Anthony Davis’s departure, the Lakers’ lack of a true rim protector has become a significant issue. Initially, after the trade, Los Angeles had the best defensive rating in the league, but this success relied heavily on team defense rather than effective rim protection based on matchups.



Without a traditional rim protector, they have been vulnerable to aggressive bigs on the offensive boards. Their overall lack of size and physicality throughout the games has made it difficult for them to prevent momentum-shifting sequences.

The Lakers employed a “swarming” defensive strategy against most recently the Orlando Magic, compensating for the absence of a true center by utilizing numerous double teams and switches. This approach allowed the Magic, a team rich in young talent, to exploit mismatches and create easy scoring opportunities. As the playoffs approach, this defensive scheme will face significant challenges.



The frequent switches have resulted in more open shots for their opponents, as evidenced by the Magic shooting 37% from beyond the arc as a team.



Players like Jarred Vanderbilt and Dorian Finney-Smith were acquired to guard multiple positions effectively; however, Vanderbilt’s health issues have left the Lakers appearing vulnerable on the defensive end. It will be essential for the Lakers to get Vanderbilt back for the playoffs, as they currently struggle with both perimeter and interior defense.

Can the Lakers win without a dominant presence inside?

In the end, the outcome will rely heavily on the effort put forth by the Lakers. With no trades possible and no one to rescue the team, the contributions from both Doncic and James will be crucial in setting the tone.

The absence of a defensive anchor means the Lakers must outwork their opponents every night to maintain the pace required for playoff success. For a deep playoff run, maximizing their hustle on switch-heavy defensive schemes while prioritizing quick transition buckets will be essential.



The lack of a strong big man presence is a concern that must be addressed in the offseason to improve championship aspirations for the future.