Warriors superstar led urgent team meeting amid slump prior to Lakers loss

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry has had enough of his team’s drastic losing stretch. The Warriors entered their Wednesday night matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers as losers of 10 of their last 13 games. Understanding the grave way in which Golden State has tanked after starting the campaign off at 12-3, the ball club held a players-only team meeting prior to taking the floor against Los Angeles to address the situation.

Warriors’ Curry speaks out after loss to Lakers

Per ESPN’s Ohm Youngmisuk, Curry had this to say following yet another loss by a score of 115-113 to the Lakers (h/t Bleacher Report’s Doric Sam):

“It is an inflection point on obviously which direction our season can go,” Curry said after the game. “Our last 14 games, it’s just been tough trying to find any type of momentum or consistency, and through that, you just can’t lose spirit and belief that we’re a good enough team to figure it out because this league is ruthless.”

He continued, “This league changes from window to window of what you can fall back on, and when you dig yourself a hole like that, sometimes it can be hard to pull out of. So, we’re right in that window where we can still regain some momentum however many weeks before the [All-Star] break are pivotal or else [we are] in a situation where we’re chasing down the stretch. And nobody wants to be there.”

Curry held up his end of the bargain in yet another loss

Curry was sensational in the Warriors’ loss, including 38 points, the Dubs’ final eight points of the contest in the last 25.1 seconds of the fourth quarter, and a game-tying three-pointer with 7.1 seconds left. Wiggins supplemented him well with 21 points on 8-19 shooting from the field, but Golden State’s losing ways continued.

Warriors will look to rally after team meeting

At times throughout their cold spell, Buddy Hield struggled to regain his footing following his torrid start to the campaign. The Warriors have fluctuated with Draymond Green and Jonathan Kuminga in the starting lineup in recent weeks, and just traded for Dennis Schroder to bring scoring and playmaking to their offense.

Despite those adjustments, they have not been able to turn the tide. The Warriors (15-14) have dropped four of their last 11 losses by double figures. Nevertheless, there’s only a road ahead for Golden State. They’ll look to start turning the tide as soon as their next contest against the Los Angeles Clippers on the road on Friday, before enjoying their next six games after that at home.