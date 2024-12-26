Warriors actively searching for superstar to form juggernaut title contender

Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors are not going to rest on their laurels with the Feb. 6 NBA trade deadline nearing.

Warriors pursuing superstar to wage another Finals run

Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Warriors are set on putting their best efforts out there to land another superstar player to place next to franchise pillars Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, and former 2022 All-Star Andrew Wiggins in the Bay (h/t Bleacher Report’s Scott Polacek):

“They’re trying to figure out who that next star is for this organization,” ESPN’s Shams Charania said Tuesday on NBA Today. “Is it going to be internally? We’ve seen they’ve given Jonathan Kuminga the starting spot, then he gets out of the starting spot. The ebbs and flows that have come with him, Brandin Podziemski.

“But they have been on that hunt for a superstar player right now to pair with Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, but also who’s that next guy going to be? They went after Lauri Markkanen, Paul George in the offseason, missed out on both of them. That’s their next find.”

Warriors are unmoved on two opportunities to upgrade the roster

Golden State kicked off trade season by dealing for star point guard Dennis Schroder. As great as Schroder is in getting to the basket and making plays, the Warriors still need a five-star type of talent, or close to it, to set them above the rest of the title contenders in the league.

Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

The Miami Heat are reluctant that they’ll find a suitor for star forward Jimmy Butler, who would make a lot of sense for the Warriors as a clutch, defensive All-Star-caliber veteran. Meanwhile, Golden State forewent the opportunity they had to acquire Brooklyn Nets burgeoning forward Cam Johnson, which would have cost them Kuminga in a potential deal.

Warriors still have a robust market for superstar acquisition

Once tied to the once-disgruntled Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, the two-time league MVP has led the Eastern Conference powerhouse all the way back from no man’s land at the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings to above .500. Antetokounmpo may elect to tough it out with the upward-trending Bucks.

The Warriors have a select few options to consider. The New Orleans Pelicans are actively shopping former All-Stars Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram. Both could flirt with 25 points per game next to the perennial 25-plus PPG scorer in Curry for the Dubs. They come with their injury concerns, but from a talent perspective, they bring the goods.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Golden State could make a play for Chicago Bulls sharpshooting high-flyer Zach Lavine, who has had his name floating in trade rumors beyond this season. The Warriors could form a dynamic backcourt with LaVine and Curry, with Wiggins at the three, and Schroder and Buddy Hield leading a formidable second-unit backcourt attack.

Domantas Sabonis is an All-Star to watch as the Sacramento Kings are on the verge of a re-tool. The double-double monster would be a dream fit for Golden State with his elite rebounding, passing, and scoring inside the arc.

Warriors could still upgrade with fringe All-Star talents

Other options include Kyle Kuzma and a reunion with Jordan Poole of the Washington Wizards, the latter of whom was instrumental in the Warriors’ 2022 title run.

The NBA’s open market is the Warriors’ proverbial oyster. That being said, the Dubs will have to face the tough decision of whether or not they’ll be willing to trade Kuminga for a more polished star that can help them win now. He’s their biggest draw should they want to retain their veteran core.