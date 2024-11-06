The Chargers have an elite young wide receiver duo emerging

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Chargers’ offense is undergoing a breakout this season. Their young lineup features a few underrated playmakers who are beginning to emerge. Featured in the offense is a pair of young, uber-talented wide receivers who are forming together to become an elite receiving duo that could propel the Bolts’ offense to success for years to come.

Ladd McConkey was a gem in the second round

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

In the second round of this year’s draft, Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz prioritized getting QB Justin Herbert a playmaker. He landed on Georgia WR prospect Ladd McConkey, selecting him at 34 overall. McConkey has quickly emerged as Herbert’s favorite weapon and is proving to be one of the best wide receivers in the rookie class.

So far this season, McConkey leads the team in receiving, racking up 35 receptions on a team-high 52 targets for 440 yards receiving yards and four touchdowns. His 440 receiving yards rank fifth among all rookies in the league this season.

McConkey has proven to be a versatile playmaker, hauling in receptions deep and short, contested and open, and creating yards after the catch with the ball in his hands. Adding McConkey to this offense has opened things up for another young wide receiver in the lineup as the two form a dynamic duo.

The Chargers’ 2023 first-round pick is starting to come alive

Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Quentin Johnston is enjoying a breakout campaign in the second season of his career after struggling to put it together as a rookie. He has 282 yards and four touchdowns on 18 receptions in six games this season, putting him on pace to crush his rookie season totals at each one of those statistics.

Johnston has been an explosive playmaker this season for the Chargers, creating 149 yards after the catch and bringing in five of his 18 receptions and all four of his touchdowns 10+ yards downfield.

The Chargers have to be encouraged by Johnston’s development in year two after his struggles as a rookie. The 21st-overall pick in last year’s draft took a minute to get going but is now developing into a dangerous playmaker opposite McConkey. With Johnston being only 23 and McConkey being only 22, the duo is setting up the Bolts’ offense for a bright and exciting future.