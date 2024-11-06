Chargers’ former 1st-round bust is coming to life this season

Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Fans were far too quick to label Quentin Johnston a bust. The Los Angeles Chargers’ first-round pick in last year’s draft got off to a slow start to begin his career. After a lackluster rookie campaign, Johnston is breaking out in his second season, emerging as a reliable playmaker in the Chargers’ new-look offense.

Chargers: Quentin Johnston is having a breakout second season

The Chargers drafted Johnston with the 21st overall selection in last year’s draft. As one of four wide receivers selected in the first round, Johnston entered the NFL with high expectations; expectations that were not met in his rookie campaign.

As a rookie, Johnston totaled just 38 receptions for 431 yards and two touchdowns as a rookie across 17 games with 10 starts. His 58.9 overall Pro Football Focus grade ranked 13th among all rookies at the position and his 0.88 yards per route run ranked 14th.

Johnston has significantly improved those metrics this season with his 72.1 PFF grade ranking fifth this season among all wide receivers from the 2023 draft class. He has also improved his yards per route run to 2.15, also ranking fifth in the class.

In six games played this season, Johnston has already racked up 282 yards and four touchdowns on 18 receptions. His yards per reception have improved from 11.3 as a rookie to 15.7 and his yards per game have spiked from 25.4 to 50.0.

Johnston has made noticeable improvements to his receiving skills. He has yet to drop a pass this season and has improved his contested catch rate from 31.8% as a rookie to 50.0% this season.

Now playing alongside another talented wideout in rookie Ladd McConkey, opportunities have opened up for Johnston and he is making the most of them. The 23-year-old TCU product is just scratching the surface of his potential as he becomes a focal point in the 6-3 Chargers’ new offense.