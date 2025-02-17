Chargers named top landing spot for ‘powerhouse’ running back in 2025 NFL Draft

Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Jim Harbaugh made it clear in his first season as the Los Angeles Chargers’ head coach that he wants to deploy a run-first offense. However, the Chargers’ lack of consistently healthy talent in the backfield made that mission difficult to accomplish. Entering the 2025 offseason, adding talent to every level of the offense will be the priority. One powerful running back could be an intriguing option in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Chargers named top landing spot for UNC RB Omarion Hampton

UNC running back Omarion Hampton is viewed as a standout talent in what’s shaping up to be a loaded running back class in this year’s draft. During an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, draft analyst and insider Todd McShay of The Ringer stated that this is the “best running back class in 25 years.” Hampton is viewed as one of the intriguing talents helping shape the running back class into such a strong unit.

The Chargers were named the “top landing spot” for Hampton in a recent article published by Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report:

“While the North Carolina product is a powerhouse, downhill runner, with 3,164 rushing yardage over the last two seasons, he also has an extra gear that allows him to break those between-the-tackle runs for big gains,” Sobleski wrote of the prospect. “His style certainly fits a very specific approach to the game, where he can excel as part of a heavy gap scheme.

“…Hampton can immediately step in as a focal point and likely put up big numbers very early in his career.”

Hampton led the ACC in rushing yards in back-to-back seasons to close out his collegiate career, totaling 1,504 yards with 15 touchdowns in 2023 and 1,660 yards with another 15 touchdowns in 2024.

If the Chargers were to draft Hampton, they would hope he steps in and puts up big numbers immediately as Sobleski suggests he could. Their backfield could be in need of a reshaping with J.K. Dobbins set to his free agency.

Hampton could potentially replace Dobbins

Dobbins was the Chargers’ primary starting running back while healthy last season. The former second-round draft pick appeared in 13 games for Los Angeles in 2024, rushing for a career-high 905 and nine touchdowns. Injuries have bothered Dobbins throughout his career, sidelining him for the entirety of the 2021 season and the majority of the 2022 and 2023 seasons. However, he stayed mostly healthy this past season while playing on a one-year deal with the Chargers.

The Chargers could plan to bring Dobbins back on an extension this offseason. However, with Harbaugh’s running back-by-committee approach, such a signing would not prevent the team from drafting Hampton as well and loading up on talent in the backfield.

If Dobbins leaves for a new opportunity in free agency, though, then adding a premier running back talent might become a top priority for the Chargers’ front office. In that scenario, drafting Hampton early could be a logical move to solve that weakness and improve Los Angeles’s rushing attack.