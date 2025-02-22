Chargers named ‘best fit’ for physical free-agent center

Credit: Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

The interior of the Los Angeles Chargers’ offensive line was a disaster at times during the 2024 season. Star QB Justin Herbert hung tough in some ugly pockets and made enough clutch throws to lead the Bolts to the playoffs despite the constant interior pressure he faced. Upgrading the interior offensive line will be one of the Chargers’ priorities this offseason. One veteran free-agent center could help strengthen the unit in both the rushing and passing attacks.

Chargers could target Indianapolis Colts center Ryan Kelly in free agency

Indianapolis Colts center Ryan Kelly is one of the top interior offensive linemen set to hit the open market this offseason. The 31-year-old has been a staple on the Colts’ offensive line, making 121 starts across nine seasons.

If Kelly decides to depart from Indianapolis this offseason, Los Angeles seems like a likely landing spot — if not the couch. The veteran is mulling retirement but has not officially ruled out a return to the field in 2025. If he is available, he should be among the Chargers’ top targets.

Despite his advanced age, Kelly is still playing at a high level. He allowed only 11 pressures across 324 pass-blocking snaps in 2024 before a knee injury ended his season prematurely. Kelly has also been one of the league’s best run-blocking centers for several years.

While he is potentially mulling retirement, if Kelly decides to return for the 2025 season, one ESPN analyst thinks the Chargers would be the best fit for him.

Chargers named ‘best fit’ for Kelly

ESPN’s Matt Bowen recently listed the “best team fit” for each of the top 50 free agents this offseason and connected the Chargers with Kelly:

“Jim Harbaugh’s club needs more out of its centers, and Kelly plays with a physical demeanor that could fit the Chargers’ run game,” Bowen explained. “An on-the-field leader with excellent football awareness, Kelly had a pass block win rate of 95.9% (sixth best among centers) and didn’t allow a sack last season. So he can help secure the pocket for quarterback Justin Herbert, too.”

Considering their needs, Kelly would certainly be a good fit for the Chargers. However, Los Angeles might also be a good fit for Kelly, who is nearing the end of his career and would likely want to compete on a team that has postseason aspirations in 2025.

While Kelly considers retirement, the Chargers should consider signing him this offseason. The veteran would provide stability to an offensive line that desperately needs it while upgrading their interior pocket presence and inside run-blocking capabilities.