Chargers: Good news and bad news from the Week 5 bye

The Los Angeles Chargers had the week off in Week 5 with an early season bye. This bye week came at a crucial time for the Bolts as they aim to recover from a list of injuries and bounce back from their two-game losing streak.

Justin Herbert is making progress with his ankle injury

Quarterback Justin Herbert has been nursing an ankle injury for several weeks after getting rolled up on in Week 2. The hope was for Herbert to heal up during the bye and return to full strength. While Herbert is trending in the right direction, he was still limited during practice and is not completely healthy just yet.

“I don’t know what percentage it is, but I know it’s feeling better,” Herbert told the media (h/t Alex Insdorf on X). “…We’re getting better… I made it through the game and the bye week helped to keep the inflammation down.”

The hope is for Herbert to suit up in Week 6, however, the Chargers need to be careful not to intensify his injury.

The Chargers’ tackle duo has returned to practice

Both LT Rashawn Slater and standout rookie RT Joe Alt returned to practice during the bye week. Slater is limited with a pectoral injury and Alt is limited with a knee injury. Without their two tackles, and with a few other offensive linemen banged up, the Chargers’ offensive line has struggled immensely. They currently rank 31st in pass block win rate. Getting their front line healthy and keeping Herbert upright will be crucial coming out of the bye week.

Numerous key defenders still have not returned to practice

Joey Bosa (hip), Junior Colson (hamstring), Ja’Sir Taylor (fibula), and Deane Leonard (hamstring) all did not play in the previous game. Bosa, Colson, and Leonard are still non-participants in practice but Colson has returned in a limited capacity.

Jim Harbaugh is taking it week bye week

After an explosive 2-0 to the season, the Chargers took a tumble back down to .500 at 2-2. Their two-game losing streak has not deterred head coach Jim Harbaugh, however, as he is taking it week by week and focusing on getting better:

“Not where we want to be,” Harbaugh said Wednesday (via the team’s official website). “We want to be 4-0, we’re 2-2.”

“Steps to improve, get better, what does getting better look like,” Harbaugh said. “For us, getting crisper, sharper on offense, in all areas, trying to grow. That’s particularly what we’re attacking as we get into this.

“The NFL is a one-week league. Just honing in everything we can do to be most successful each week for Sunday,” Harbaugh added. “That’s tightening up, honing in on our football and get it humming. That’s the goal.”

Looking ahead to Week 6 vs. the Broncos

The Chargers have another divisional matchup on the docket coming out of the bye week. They’ll be on the road to face the surging 3-2 Denver Broncos in Week 6. A win here would bring the Chargers’ record back in the race. However, still banged up, beating the Broncos will be no easy task as they have hit their stride in recent weeks.